Slaughterhouse workers who tortured and mutilated victims like ‘slaughtered pigs’ found guilty of murder

A pair of former slaughterhouse workers who stabbed to death two men in Bristol have been found guilty of their murders.

Jacob-Bebe Chers, 46, and Ionut-Valentin Boboc, 22, arrived at the home of former co-worker Denzil McKenzie, 56, who was with visitor Fahad Hossain Pramanik, 27.

The Crown said that over the course of three hours the defendants brutally stabbed both men in Mr. McKenzie’s living room. McKenzie had been stabbed 23 times, Pramanik three times,

Their butchered remains were then ‘deposited’ in a ‘macabre’ display, the jury was told.

But as their bodies lay undiscovered in a ‘house of horrors’, the prosecution argued that both defendants then disposed of the evidence and tried to cover their tracks.

The Bristol Crown Court heard that Boboc, 21 (pictured), regularly borrowed money from the victim, Mr McKenzie, 56, sometimes in exchange for sexual favours, and “cheated” to enter the night of the murders.

They were found guilty of murder by a jury today after a three-week trial at Bristol Crown Court and will be sentenced on December 21.

A jury heard that on the night of 11 September last year, the two defendants, both Romanian nationals, visited Mr McKenzie’s home in Easton, Bristol.

Boboc had regularly borrowed money from Mr. McKenzie, sometimes in exchange for sexual favors, and the prosecution says he “cheated” his way in on the night of the murders.

The second victim, Mr. Pramanik, was simply in the “wrong place at the wrong time,” the jury heard.

While inside, prosecutor Kevin Dent KC said the defendants inflicted multiple stab wounds ‘jointly’.

Mr. McKenzie had 23 stab wounds, the most serious of which were to the neck, while Mr. Pramanik was stabbed at least three times in the back and abdomen.

There was evidence that both had also been tortured, Dent told the jury.

He told the court: “A scene of horror was left behind them, the dead and mutilated bodies of Denzil McKenzie and Fahad Pramanik were left in the living room.”

Dent said the victims had been repeatedly stabbed while fending off the attack.

And he said both bodies were “further mutilated” after their deaths.

It added: ‘Mr McKenzie’s thigh had been cut open and Mr Pramanik’s body had been cut open at the stomach.

The bodies had been arranged in a macabre display. One body was on the sofa and the other on the floor.

The trial also heard that the duo went to great lengths to cover up the murders.

This included cleaning up the scene while also being caught on CCTV trying to throw evidence.

In one clip, Chers can be seen driving her black Alfa Romeo car towards a grassy edge, before emptying it of items and placing them in a nearby bin. In another clip, Boboc was also seen taking ‘items’ from a car and depositing them into a bin.

The jury also heard a call from Boboc’s aunt Maria to the police the day after the murders.

In a later interview with police, he told police that he had called 999 because his nephew had come to his house “drunk, scared and bloody” and said he had killed something.

He also told police that he laughed because he thought it was a joke.

But she said she later found out that two people had been killed, and that she said Boboc and Chers had “killed one each.”

She said Boboc claimed that the man he killed had wanted to sexually abuse him.

The court heard that Boboc, who was 21 at the time, and his co-defendant, who was 45 at the time, were friends who worked together in a slaughterhouse outside Bristol on the production line.

Part of his job was to cut open pigs and make a long line of incision in the stomach and then remove the intestines from the pig.

During the trial, the jury was also shown CCTV footage of Boboc and Chers walking to the address at 8:30 p.m. on the night of the murders, then returning the same way around 11 p.m.

Footage of them leaving after the murders showed them carrying large items, including audio equipment and amplifiers, among other valuables such as jewelry they had stolen while inside.

At trial it was heard that the two defendants were friends and met on the night of Saturday, September 11, 2021.

Dent said that after spending a couple of hours together, they went to the house of a man they both knew, Denzil McKenzie.

Messages recovered by police showed that Boboc had “repeatedly” borrowed money from Mr. McKenzie, sometimes in exchange for sexual favours.

Mr Dent added: “We don’t know what brought Mr Pramanik to visit us and it seems a terrible coincidence that he was at Mr McKenzie’s house on the day these two defendants arrived.”

“Mr Pramanik really was in the wrong place at the wrong time and there is nothing to suggest that he knew the defendants before he met them.

“The most information about your relationship with Mr. McKenzie comes from the phone evidence.

“He (Bobic) repeatedly asked for money and accepted sexual services (in exchange), but expressed conflict over this and threatened Mr. McKenzie with violence.”

On the night of the murders, Boboc had sent Mr. McKenzie a message inviting himself to his home.

Mr Dent added: ‘He said ‘I want to come to you to say goodbye and have a drink.’ We stay for ten minutes and when I leave I want to say goodbye to you… and I want to give you something.

We say that he entered Mr. McKenzie’s house through these messages.

Boboc, from Hillfields, Bristol, admitted to the murder of Mr McKenzie but denied killing Mr Pramanik, while Chers, also from Hillfields, denied both murders.

After the verdicts were read, the Honorable Mrs. Justice Cutts said: ‘I am not going to sentence you today, but on December 21st. You must understand that after the jury’s verdict, the sentence I must impose is life imprisonment.

‘I must determine, in the case of each of you, the minimum term you must serve before you are eligible for parole. That is the decision I will make on December 21. In the meantime, he will remain in custody.