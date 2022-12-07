Slaughterhouse cleaning company ORDERED to follow child labor laws after teenage staff suffered chemical burns

A federal judge has ordered a slaughterhouse cleaning company to follow child labor laws after investigators found dozens of minors were injured on night shifts at meatpacking plants in Arkansas, Nebraska and Minnesota.

as part of a deal with the Department of Labor Announced in conjunction with Tuesday’s court ruling in Nebraska, Packers Sanitation Services also committed to hiring outside consultants to review its hiring policies and train managers.

Investigators found 31 boys ages 13 to 17 who worked night shifts for Packers at Turkey Valley Farms in Marshall, Minnesota, and plants owned by billionaire food giant JBS in Grand Island, Nebraska, and Worthington, Minnesota.

The youths suffered chemical burns from using strong detergents on slaughterhouse floors on night shifts and scrubbed down dangerous butchering machines in violation of child labor regulations.

The Department of Labor’s lawsuit features this image of a Packers employee working in the ground beef parlor at the JBS plant in Grand Island, Nebraska.

Since this lawsuit was filed, more underage workers have been identified, including at two other plants: Greater Omaha Packing’s beef facility in Omaha, Nebraska, and George’s poultry plant in Springdale, Arkansas.

Investigators also searched a Tyson Foods plant in Sedalia, Missouri, but have yet to identify any children working there. An investigation is underway into Packers, which has about 17,000 employees at more than 700 sites across the country.

At plants where underage workers have been identified so far, investigators are comparing local school records with Packers’ records to identify more youth working illegally.

“This case should serve as a stark reminder to all employers that the US Department of Labor will not tolerate violations of the law, especially those that put vulnerable children at risk,” said Michael Lazzeri, a department official. based in Chicago.

A Packers employee using a hose to clean processing equipment at the JBS plant in Grand Island, Nebraska, from the Department of Labor lawsuit

The Department of Labor lawsuit features this image of a Packers employee cleaning with limited visibility at the JBS plant in Worthington, Minnesota.

Packers spokeswoman Gina Swenson told DailyMail.com the company already follows government protocols for verifying the age and immigration status of workers, but has agreed to “further strengthen those policies in the future.”

“We have been very clear from the beginning: PSSI has a zero-tolerance policy against employment of anyone under the age of 18 and fully shares the DOL’s goal of ensuring that it is followed to the letter at all local plants,” Swenson said.

The company also agreed to fire any underage workers identified by the Labor Department and to penalize managers involved in hiring them. Packers will also work to identify any minors who work for them and fire them.

Swenson says Packers has been cooperative with investigators, even though Labor Department officials in court documents accused some local managers of erasing documents and obstructing their investigations.

Investigators zeroed in on the Packers in August after receiving a tip that the teens were working at all three slaughterhouses in Nebraska and Minnesota. They executed warrants to access the company’s plants and offices in Keiler, Wisconsin.

They identified violations of the Fair Labor Standards Act, which prohibits children from working more than three hours during school days, at night, and from operating dangerous equipment, the department said.

A promotional image of the Packers staff at work. Investigators say employees, including children, handle powerful cleaning products that leave them with “caustic chemical burns.”

A JBS plant in Worthington, Minnesota, where labor officials say children were illegally employed to clean equipment overnight.

Underage packers staff performed “dangerous jobs cleaning power-driven industrial meat processing and slaughtering equipment on the slaughter floors of meat processing and slaughtering facilities in the middle of the night,” the records show. court documents.

They cleaned machines with such ominous names as the Heavy Duty Head Splitter, Dehorner and Dominator Mixer/Grinder, described in court documents as a “125-horsepower behemoth that can grind 36,000 pounds of meat an hour.”

Several young workers, including a 13-year-old boy, suffered “serious chemical burns” using Packers’ powerful cleaning chemicals, often in low-visibility conditions and with grease and meat strewn across the floors.

The subcontractor also intimidated its junior employees into not cooperating with government inspectors and “allegedly deleted and tampered with employment files,” investigators said.

A Labor Department spokeswoman did not directly address a question about the nationality or immigration status of the child workers. Court records of interviews with the youths indicate they spoke Spanish, not English.

Turkey Valley Farms declined to comment. A representative for Greater Omaha Packing did not immediately respond to questions from the Associated Press, and no one answered the phone at George’s corporate headquarters.

JBS, a $270 billion a year company and the world’s leading meat processor, produces supermarket favorites like Certified Angus Beef, Pilgrim’s, Swift, 1855, Country Pride, Clear River Farms, Moyer and Savoro.

Tyson, the $43 billion-a-year firm behind brands including Jimmy Dean, Sara Lee, Hillshire Farm and Ball Park Franks, was the third food giant to be sucked into the investigation of child labor abuses.

Industry insiders say the Packers scandal is just the ‘tip of the iceberg’ of America’s child labor crisis.

Federal investigators recorded a massive 37 percent increase in the number of children working illegally in America’s factories, restaurants and other workplaces last year, a DailyMail.com investigation revealed.

Labor Department inspectors found 3,876 children working in violation of labor standards in fiscal year 2022. That includes a troubling 688 who worked hard in dangerous conditions, often with dangerous equipment, an increase of 26 percent on 2021.

“Across the country, we have seen a 50% increase in child labor violations since 2018,” Lazzeri added.

“There are restrictions on the types of jobs youth workers under 17 can do, and on the number of hours and times 14 and 15-year-olds can work.”

Labor officials and child abuse experts said those numbers are just a fraction of how many are actually working in violation of labor rules, which can run into the hundreds of thousands.

Faced with low unemployment and a shortage of adult workers, bosses have turned to teens to fill the void, experts said. Unscrupulous managers are also profiting from the influx of desperate young immigrants who need cash and ask no questions.