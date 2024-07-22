Slash’s stepdaughter Lucy-Bleu Knight shares a haunting final post on Instagram hours AFTER the Guns N’ Roses legend announced he had tragically passed away aged 25

Slash’s stepdaughter Lucy-Bleu Knight posted a haunting final post on Instagram hours after the Guns N’ Roses legend announced he had tragically passed away at the age of 25.

The 58-year-old musician shared the heartbreaking news that his “talented” stepdaughter had died via Instagram early Monday morning.

And just three hours later, a new selfie with a very heartbreaking caption was uploaded to her account.

“Whether I made you feel excluded, manipulated/controlled you, told you to quit your day job from the comfort of receiving financial support from my parents, or drowned real issues in toxic positivity, I am sorry,” it read.

‘Countless opportunities and connections missed because of a disgustingly large ego, an insecure heart, and fear of being vulnerable.

‘May my soul learn to evolve from my poor job of being Lucy-Bleu. Peace.’

The image showed her looking away from the camera with a serious look on her face.

Many people in the comments section theorized that she had “programmed” it before she passed away.

According to the platform, ‘Businesses and creators can plan ahead by scheduling Reels, photos, and carousel posts from within the Instagram app.’

The title has been edited since it was published, but it is unclear who edited it or what was changed.

Lucy-Bleu’s followers quickly flooded the comments section of her post with messages of support.

“I can’t believe a post can be scheduled. This must be so shocking and difficult for her loved ones. I’m so sorry to everyone who adored her. This sucks,” one person wrote.

—My Lucy-Bleu, you were far from all that —answered someone else—. I wish you could see the beauty we all saw within you.

And just three hours later, a new selfie (seen) with a very heartbreaking caption was uploaded to her account.

“This is so sad to read, even for someone who didn’t know her. Reading these comments, I got the feeling that she was harder on herself than she should be and she was very well liked,” another user added.

Many people in the comments section theorized that she had “programmed” it before she died. She is seen with a friend in 2021.

“Our deepest condolences to her family and friends. Rest in peace, Lucy-Bleu.”

“I can’t even imagine the pain his family must be going through,” read a fourth comment.

A fifth said: “You brought nothing but joy to my life and I will love you forever for that.”

Slash said Lucy-Bleu had “passed away peacefully” on Friday in a statement shared on his Instagram Stories.

‘Lucy-Bleu Knight (December 6, 1998), beloved daughter of Meegan Hodges and Mark Knight, stepdaughter of Samantha Somers Knight and Slash, sister of Scarlet Knight, stepsister of London and Cash Hudson, passed away peacefully in Los Angeles, California on July 19, 2024,’ it said.

‘Lucy-Bleu was an incredibly talented artist, a passionate dreamer and a lovely, adorable, sweet soul.

Lucy-Bleu had 35,000 followers on Instagram and reportedly worked at Electric Lady Management, the recording studio’s talent division.

Slash first dated Lucy-Bleu’s mother, Meegan Hodges (seen together in 2019), in 1989 before rekindling their relationship in 2015; Meegan shared Lucy-Bleu with her ex, Mark Knight.

The iconic guitarist cancelled four dates of his solo SERPENT Tour to mourn his devastating loss.

‘The family asks for privacy at this time and requests that speculation on social media be kept to a minimum as they grieve and process this devastating loss.’

Slash first dated Lucy-Bleu’s mother, Meegan Hodges, in 1989 before rekindling their relationship years later in 2015.

Meegan shared her late daughter with her ex, Mark Knight; the cause of her death remains unknown.

