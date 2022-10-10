Slafkovsky, Guhle, Xhekaj make Canadiens roster to open season

Juraj Slafkovskythe first overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, starts the season with the Montreal Canadians.

defenders Kaiden Guhlea, Arber Xhekaj and Jordan Harris will also start the regular season with the Canadiens.

Slafkovsky, 18, was named MVP at the 2022 Olympics after scoring seven goals in seven games with Slovakia. Slafkovsky also represented his country in the world championship, with three goals and six assists in nine games.

The Canadiens open their regular season at home against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday-evening.