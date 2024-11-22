Skye Wheatley shows off the results of her controversial fox eye lift as she goes solo at fashion launch in Sydney – after split with partner Lachlan Waugh

Skye Wheatley flaunted her surgically enhanced figure while attending a fashion launch in Sydney on Friday night.

The I’m A Celebrity winner, who recently had a fox eye lift in Turkey, showed off her refreshed face as she posed on the red carpet at the launch of Runaway The Label’s summer collection at Gatsby House in Darling Point.

The 30-year-old opted for a tight pearl-hued mini dress that ensured her ample assets were on display.

Skye was on-trend in the silky dress, which she paired with gold accessories, including hoop earrings.

The TV personality opted for a full face of glamorous makeup and wore her hair up with loose strands around her face.

She totally got emotional at the event, enjoying a cocktail and laughing while posing.

Earlier this month, Skye confirmed she had split from her partner of six years, Lachlan Waugh.

The Gold Coast-based mother of two explained the reason Lachy didn’t appear in her recent Q&A videos is because they decided to take some time apart.

‘Honestly, there’s not much to say. “We just have a little break from time to reset time, it’s good,” he told his fans.

The former reality star spoke at length about the couple’s struggles and admitted that they had recently gone to therapy.

He said 2024 is about achieving goals, a journey that includes addressing challenges in his relationship with Lachlan.

“Lockie and I went to a counseling session yesterday,” Skye said.

The session, initially intended as occupational therapy for their son Forrest, became a much-needed intervention for the couple.

Skye realized that her son’s behavior could be influenced by the dynamics of their relationship and that prompted her to take action.

The couple appear to have since reunited, as they were spotted kissing at the Pacific Fair shopping center while she launched a pop-up for her GPA label last week.

It comes after Skye admitted she suffers from body dysmorphia after undergoing controversial fox eye surgery and several other procedures in Türkiye earlier this year.

The social media star cried in an emotional video posted to TikTok and admitted the illness is “probably the reason” she underwent so many cosmetic procedures.

She added that she was terrified that her two children would eventually suffer from the same condition.

Skye and her long-term partner Lachlan Waugh share two sons: Forest, five, and Bear, three.

‘I know I probably have a mental illness and I know I have body dysmorphia’, the message I’m a celebrity… Get me out of here! The 2024 winner said.

‘I just put a lot of pressure on myself to be perfect. That would kill me and break my heart if my children went through that. “I don’t want them to go through that.”

The Big Brother star has been documenting her recovery from the fox eye lift, as well as liposuction, a temporary lift and blepharoplasty.

The fox eye lift surgery, designed to mimic the red carpet look of the same name, has removed the outer corner of your eyes to give you the almond shape usually achieved with dramatic eye makeup.

Body dysmorphia, or body dysmorphic disorder, is a mental illness in which sufferers obsessively focus on a perceived flaw in appearance.

The defect may be minor or imaginary, but a person with BDD may spend hours a day trying to fix it.

According to the American Psychiatric Association, people with BDD “often seek unnecessary surgical interventions.”

If you or someone you know needs help, you can contact Lifeline 13 11 14 or Beyond Blue on 1300 224 636.