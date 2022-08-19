Skye Wheatley leaves very little to the imagination as she wears outrageous bikini in Mykonos

<!–

Like thousands of Australians, Skye Wheatley is enjoying a wild summer in Mykonos.

And the Big Brother star made sure to stand out from the crowd by donning a crazy bikini this week.

The mum of two left very little to the imagination in a high-cut olive green two-piece that revealed her deep brown lines.

The blonde bombshell also showed off her roomy cleavage, flat stomach and pert derriere in the revealing swimwear.

Skye made sure her unlined face was covered with a straw hat and decorated with a shell necklace.

She wore her long blonde hair extensions and applied a bit of makeup for her outing at the popular Kalua beach club.

Skye also recently put on a show on Instagram when she posed for a sassy photoshoot in see-through lingerie.

The former Big Brother star, 28, risked a wardrobe malfunction when her busty belongings nearly poured out of her lace bra.

Skye left her long blond locks behind as she leaned on a bed and looked seductively at the camera.

She appeared to be wearing a full face of makeup consisting of a nude lip and blush.

“Bloom and thrive,” Skye wrote in the post.

Skye recently revealed that she hasn’t done anything about her failed lip fillers.

She said that despite wanting to let the filler dissolve, she’s too scared to do the procedure.

The influencer previously said her fillers “migrated” and said she was left with a “duck-like” pout.

“Can you keep us posted on how your lips dissolve (if you did)?” a fan asked Skye in a Q&A on Instagram.

“I didn’t, I’m scared haha,” Skye replied.

Skye previously showed her botched lips on Instagram, saying she wanted the upper lip filler to dissolve after it “migrated.”

Rather than dissolve all the filler in her upper lip, Skye said she only wants to dissolve the “top” that sticks out and makes her look “duck.”