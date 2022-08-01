Skydiver spun out of control and slammed on of the roof of Brazilian home where he was killed

Newly released video shows a skydiver’s final moments before he was killed in an accident in southeastern Brazil.

Andrius Jamaico, 38, died on July 19 after falling on the roof of a house in São Paulo’s Boituva town.

Images obtained by Brazilian network TV Globo showed that Jamaico received instructions from a skydiving instructor, Paulo Mirkai, as the businessman prepared to jump out of the plane with other paratroopers.

Jamaico jumped out of the plane while Mirkai held onto his arm, sleeve and leg and at one point confirmed with the instructor that he was aware of the location of the breakaway handle by touching the handle.

Still image from a video of Andrius Jamaico parachuting in just before losing control and falling to the top of a house on July 19 where he was killed in São Paulo, Brazil. Authorities are still investigating the cause of the accident, but the Boituva city police chief said the 38-year-old was unable to open the parachute correctly, causing the fatal fall.

Andrius Jamaico was only skydiving for the third time when he died on July 19 in São Paulo, Brazil, after crashing into a house.

Andrius Jamaico fell from the sky about 6,500 feet and slammed into the zinc roof panel of a home

The skydiving instructor, who was a camera on his helmet, then releases Jamaico, who appeared to be in control before suddenly staring to spin.

The instructor was able to grab Jamaico by the leg, but lost his grip.

Jamaico, who was only skydiving for the third time, continued to turn as the instructor deployed his parachute and quickly approached the landing site on the ground.

He fell from the sky about 6,500 feet and struck the zinc roof panel of residence before falling to the ground. He was pronounced dead on the spot.

“What I can say is that I did everything I could, even not to let the images out of my head,” said Mirkai.

Boituva Civil Police are still investigating the accident and believe that Jamaico could not open the parachute correctly to prevent the fatal fall.

Skydiving over Boituva has been temporarily suspended.

Andrius Jamaico receives instructions before jumping out of a plane in São Paulo, Brazil

Skydiving instructor Paulo Mirkai holds Andrius Jamaico just before acknowledging he knows where the unlocked parachute handle is located

“From what we saw at the site, there was no full opening of the equipment, or even nothing opened, neither of the two canopies, neither the reserve nor the main,” Police Chief Emerson Martins told G1.

Marcelo Costa, president of the Boituva Paratroopers Association, said Jamaico could have avoided the fatal accident if he had applied the “five-second rule” that requires a skydiver to deploy the parachute immediately if they detect a problem while diving.

“We think the student lost stability in a free fall and instead of activating the parachute, he fought to try and regain stability,” Costa said. “The automatic activation device worked, releasing the reserve parachute during opening, as the paratrooper was spinning, he eventually became entangled in his body and interrupted the opening process.”