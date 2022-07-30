WhatsNew2Day
Skydiver dies after experiencing 'difficulty' in the air and crash landing in Morwell, Victoria 

Australia
By Jacky

Skydiver dies after experiencing ‘difficulties’ in the air and crash-landing on a road in Victoria

By Eliza Mcphee for Daily Mail Australia

Published: | Updated:

A skydiver died on Saturday after a jump went wrong in Victoria.

The man made an emergency landing on Airfield Road at Latrobe Regional Airport in Morwell, southeast of the state, just after 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Victoria police said the skydiver “got into trouble” while in the air before crashing.

He has yet to be identified, but he is believed to be in his 40s and an accomplished skydiver, the Herald Sun reported.

Obviously he had made a solo jump from 12,000 feet high.

A report is being prepared for the coroner.

More to come

