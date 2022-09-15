Skydance surprisingly pulls the plug on Matthew McConaughey’s Dallas Sting film

Just six weeks before cameras were about to roll on Skydance’s Dallas Sting starring Matthew McConaughey, production was cut short.

The project is based on the true story of a Dallas girls soccer team called the Dallas Sting, who traveled to China in 1984 and defeated some of the best teams from around the world.

Now the project has been scrapped entirely, according to Deadline, after Skydance was made aware of allegations surrounding the true story the project was based on… which were apparently serious enough to warrant a complete shutdown of production.

No details were given about the actual allegations, although Skydance and the producers themselves investigated and found the allegations serious enough to have the production canceled.

The film is said to be based on the true story of coach Bill Kinder (McConaughey), who led a group of high school girls from the Dallas area, the Dallas Sting, to victory on an unprecedented international stage.

The story is set in 1984, when President Ronald Reagan tried to improve relations with China.

China had invited the United States to send their national women’s soccer team to participate in the first-ever FIFA world championship tournament… even though there was no official U.S. women’s national soccer team at the time.

The Dallas Sting – a team formed in the mid-1970s and named after the film Robert Redford and Paul Newman – were selected to represent their country.

Kinder had no previous coaching experience before forming the team in the 1970s, and he personally had to put more than $85,000 on his credit cards to pay for the tickets to China so his team could play.

Although the team was expected to lose heavily, they defeated teams from Australia, Japan, China and Italy in the championship game to win the tournament.

They were the first U.S. team—men or women—to win an international soccer tournament, and the official U.S. women’s national soccer team was formed just a few years after the Dallas Sting’s dominant performance.

Skydance and the producers would be very disappointed with the new developments and the shutdown as they think this is worth a story.

McConaughey was attached to the role of Bill Kinder alongside Kaitlin Dever, who would play his daughter.

Kari Skogland (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier) would direct from a script by GLOW creators Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch.

Skydance and Berlanti Schachter Productions produced and developed the project.