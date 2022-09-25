Sky Sports ‘want to rival Netflix to produce a Drive To Survive-style doc for the Premier League’

Sky Sports is aiming to compete with Netflix to make a Drive to Survive documentary for the Premier League, according to reports.

The Premier League and the company behind the hugely successful Formula 1 doc are said to be set for talks in the coming days about a brand new behind-the-scenes project.

And as reported by Telegraphif the idea comes to fruition, US-owned Sky – the English top flight’s biggest broadcast partner – will be in the running to produce it.

Sky is reportedly hoping to compete with Netflix to make a Premier League documentary

The Premier League has been addressed to approx Drive to survive style documentary series

Box-to-box – the production company for an Amazon documentary about Steven Gerrard titled Make us dream – is believed to have contacted all 20 clubs in the division individually over the potential project.

However, any project will depend on each of the 20 clubs coming to an agreement and deciding the extent of access they are prepared to allow film crews.

Sky, owned by US company Comcast, has a three-year rights package with the Premier League worth £3.6bn.

Netflix’s Formula 1 programming has contributed to the sport’s massive rise in popularity

It is widely recognized for bringing a wider audience, particularly from America, to the sport and viewership for Formula 1 has increased by 40 per cent since the show’s launch

Perhaps strangely, Sky has insisted that smash hit Drive to Survive itself was the main reason for the recent explosion of F1, despite viewing figures for the sport increasing by 40 per cent since the show’s launch.

Sky Sports has a three-year rights package with the Premier League worth £3.6bn

Instead, they claim that their coverage has been a key factor in this rise in popularity.

So far, documentaries about Premier League teams have stuck to just one club, with Manchester City, Tottenham and most recently Arsenal made by Amazon Prime in the ‘All or Nothing’ series.

That series has also included Brazil’s national team, New Zealand’s All Blacks rugby union side.

Given that the Premier League has become one of the world’s leading sports brands, with 3.2 billion viewers in 2019-20 alone, it’s hard to believe that the purpose of a series would be to capture a new generation of fans.

But with the success of sports documentaries in the US, the potential to tap into potential new markets is likely to bring financial incentives to the 20 parties involved.

A documentary series, backed by Netflix’s transmission power, could also serve to increase the value of the Premier League’s international broadcasting rights, which are believed to be the route to the biggest growth potential for the division.

Several Premier League teams have been the subject of behind-the-scenes documentaries

And with Netflix announcing a 200,000-subscriber drop earlier this year, a project could be a win-win for both parties, giving fans an unparalleled look into the league’s interior.

Brandon Riegg, Netflix’s head of unscripted programming and documentaries, told Bloomberg earlier this year that tennis, golf and F1 series helped the streaming giant “recruit people who had never watched sports or never seen Formula 1.”

Riegg also mentioned successful highlights programs for American football and basketball that have run in the United States for decades, saying: ‘How long have Inside the NFL been in progress? Or Inside the NBA? We are trying to build the same virtuous cycle.’