Sky Sports presenter Geoff Shreeves reveals Sir Alex Ferguson’s ‘explosion’ after FA Cup drama

Sky Sports presenter Geoff Shreeves has revealed Sir Alex Ferguson’s ‘explosion’ after an FA Cup tie against Middlesbrough.

The former Manchester United boss branded Shreeves ‘out of order’ after the presenter asked if Cristiano Ronaldo dived to win a penalty during the match.

Narrating the episode in his new book, Cheers, Geoff! Stories from Touchlinehas been serialized by the SunShreeves has revealed how his hard-hitting question got under Ferguson’s skin.

Shreeves has established a relationship with the biggest names in the game after carving out a career as Sky Sports’ Chief Touchline Reporter.

He joined the broadcaster in 1991 and has become the most recognizable voice and face in coverage and post-match interviews.

“Fergie was certainly no stranger to whispering in my ear and asking me to ask about a certain player or situation he wanted to highlight,” Shreeves wrote.

– He loved the cut and thrust and used interviews as a message to his players, fans or even the Manchester United board.

But he also stood up for his players, as I discovered after an FA Cup win over Middlesbrough when Cristiano Ronaldo tumbled over to win a penalty.

‘I asked Cristiano if he went down easily. Ronaldo is pretty non-committal but says it was a penalty.

“I certainly wasn’t aware of the impending explosion. Sir Alex comes out of the dressing room and lunges straight at me.

“You and your goddamn questions, you’re out of order,” he snarled. “The boy barely speaks English, you’re bloody out of order”, plus even more colorful language.

‘”Don’t sell to me like that,” I replied. “I’m not one of your clever young players.” It saw Ferguson’s red mist turn deep red.

‘He launched himself physically at me, with only United’s head of communications, Di Law, jumping between us and preventing a full confrontation.’

‘I thought I had done a decent job but as soon as I got home I put the tape on. Then I saw that I had been wrong. It was hard-nosed, piling into him and demanding to know if he was a cheater. I wrote an email to Fergie and admitted that I had been wrong. No reaction.’

Shreeves also told a story about how he almost blinded the legendary Scotland manager.

“I fight with this magnum of bubbly, with ‘Champions’ emblazoned on it,” Shreeves said.

‘Three seconds before we go live, the plug flies out like an Exocet missile straight at Fergie, missing his right eye by millimetres.

‘The first words our studio and audience hear are, “Oh my God, Geoff, you could have taken my eye out!”

Shreeves goes on to detail further meetings with the legendary coach, who he describes as ‘a 70-year-old schoolboy in love with football’.

Ferguson retired from management in 2013 after spending 26 years at Manchester United.

Under his leadership, the Red Devils won 13 Premier League titles, five FA Cups and two UEFA Champions League titles.