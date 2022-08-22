Sky News host Sarah-Jane Mee marries fiancé Ben Richardson in romantic woodland ceremony  

<!–

Sky News presenter Sarah-Jane Mee married her fiancé Ben Richardson last weekend.

The broadcaster wowed in an off-the-shoulder white dress as she tied the knot with her branding agency CEO beau in a woodland ceremony.

Instagram photos shared by the newlyweds show the happy couple celebrating with their two young children and the bride’s TV colleagues.

I do! Sky News host Sarah-Jane Mee married her fiancé Ben Richardson in a romantic woodland ceremony last weekend

Sarah-Jane and Ben met three years ago at a party hosted by their mutual friend Autumn Phillips, the ex-wife of Princess Anne’s son, Peter.

The Sky New star previously revealed that she was happily single as she made her way to her milestone 40th birthday.

“I hadn’t been in a long-term relationship for four or five years and I didn’t know where my life was going — if I was going to have a husband or kids at all,” she said. The Telegraph for 2021.

“And I felt very comfortable there and didn’t feel like I was missing anything. But people assume you have a brave face.’

The couple moved from London to the countryside together and soon decided to try and have a child together.

They welcomed their daughter Rae, a sister to Ben’s son Teddy, eight, in June 2020.

Sarah-Jane admitted that the pandemic helped the couple decide what they wanted in life, as she explained:

“Life slowed down for everyone and that knocked me out of my old life, which was always working and going out all the time.

“I met Ben and then everything just stopped because of the coronavirus and we started talking about the life we ​​really wanted.

“But if you’d told me three years ago that I’d be doing all this, I’d have laughed.”

The broadcaster – who started her career with Sky as a runner for Sky Sports – previously opened up about how she knew Ben was the right man to have children with.

She explained, “I’ve been very open in the past about not wanting to have kids alone; I only wanted to have them with someone, but I hadn’t met that person yet.

“It wasn’t until I met Ben that I thought he was totally the person I wanted to have kids with. It was a no-brainer.’

Sarah-Jane became an anchor for the breakfast show Sky Sunrise in 2016, replacing Eamonn Holmes, who had been in the role for 11 years — and she now hosts The Sarah-Jane Mee Show.