Sky News Australia Sparks Outrage After Leaking King Charles III’s Christmas Speech

Sky News Australia has struck a chord at Buckingham Palace after broadcasting King Charles’ Christmas speech online ten hours before its strict UK scheduled broadcast time.

The Palace and BBC studios reached an agreement with the Commonwealth and its media that the speech would not be broadcast online before 3:10pm UK time (GMT) on Christmas Day, which is 2:10am AEST the next day.

However, the full address, which ran for eight minutes, was uploaded to Sky News Australia’s YouTube account on Christmas Day at 5:15am GMT (4:15pm AEST).

Sky News Australia has struck a chord at Buckingham Palace after broadcasting King Charles’ Christmas speech online ten hours before its strict UK scheduled broadcast time.

The initial leak violated royal protocol, angering royalists everywhere.

According to tv black boxthe video had been viewed by more than 60,000 people within three hours of being uploaded.

The only time the actual speech was broadcast early in Australia was via broadcast television, as long as the content remains strictly geo-blocked.

King Charles’ first Christmas speech as monarch paid tribute to his mother, the late queen, and expressed his hope for “peace, happiness, and everlasting light.”

In her address to the nation and the Commonwealth, Her Majesty reflected on being “so close to where my loving mother, the late Queen, rests with my dear father” at the King George VI Memorial Chapel.

He thanked the public for the “affection and sympathy” expressed in condolence cards and messages while praising the “disinterested dedication” of the Armed Forces, health and social professionals, teachers and all those who work in the public service .

King Carlos III’s first Christmas speech was broadcast on television at 3:00 p.m. on Christmas Day.

The pre-recorded message was filmed on December 13 and referred to the ‘great anxiety and hardship experienced by many trying to ‘pay their bills and keep their families fed and warm’.

The King’s speech lasted eight minutes and made sure to be inclusive of multiple religious groups, declaring: ‘Our churches, synagogues, mosques, temples and gurdwaras have once again come together to feed the hungry, providing love and support throughout. year.

‘Such sincere solidarity is the most inspiring expression of loving our neighbor as ourselves.’

It was the first Christmas speech by a male monarch since Charles’s grandfather, King George VI, delivered a pre-recorded message in 1951.