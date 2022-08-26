Skip the Far Out event and save big on the Apple Watch right now

Apple’s Far Out event kicks off in less than two weeks, but if you’ve been waiting to buy a new Apple Watch, you might want to act now: Amazon has up to $160 off the Apple Watch SE and Series 7, giving the prices fall at or almost always low prices.

These are the models on offer:

Apple is expected to announce new Apple Watches at its Far Out event on September 7, but they may not differ much from these models. The Apple Watch Series 8 will reportedly have the same screen and design as the Series 7, with a possible new temperature sensor, while the SE 2 will pick up an always-on display and a newer chip.

So if you’re in the market for a new Apple Watch, stop wondering and grab one of these deals now.