Skip Bayless the Cowboys WILL still make the NFC Championship game – even with backup QB Cooper Rush

The season is over for the Dallas Cowboys, but their most ardent supporter still believes they have a chance to not only make the playoffs, but also reach the conference championship.

In Week 1, the Cowboys were embarrassed by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who held “America’s Team” to just three points.

Not only that, but Dallas starts last in the NFC East, after the Philadelphia Eagles, New York Giants and Washington Commanders all took victories.

To make matters worse – no pun intended – Dallas QB Dak Prescott injured his thumb and left the game. He was sidelined for several weeks due to the injury.

Fox Sports Expert Skip Bayless Still Believes His Dallas Cowboys Are Making The NFC Title Game

Despite all these signs that things are going wrong, Fox Sports pundit and avid Cowboys fan Skip Bayless believes they will still make the NFC Championship game.

He supported his point of view on an episode of his podcast, The Skip Bayless Show.

“In my long career, I’ve never experienced a nuclear overreaction like the one that exploded coast-to-coast live on NBC in Jerryworld on Sunday night… Of course the Eagles had won, the Giants had won, and Washington had won. . And then Dallas lost to Tampa Bay 19-3 and Dak Prescott lost.

‘And that was it! Season over, shovel dirt on my Dallas Cowboys grave and dance on that grave. That’s the reaction I’ve been experiencing all week. Cowboy haters are massive, billions and billions of Cowboy haters.

“And it kind of feels like Cowboy Nation just closed for repairs, waiting until next year. That’s the feeling I get. This is asenine, ase-ten, ase-eleven, ase-one billion. The Cowboys are just getting started. One down, 16 more to go. Or, as I said before the season started, how about 19 more to go. Because I let them go all the way to the NFC Championship game.

“I feel like the last man on earth who still believes in this football team… My team is really very good. My team was beaten by the best team in professional football on Sunday night.

Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott was seen with a brace on his throwing hand after an injury

“That’s no shame, because of that, no season is over. And by the way, I believe Jerry said Sunday night that the fracture in Dak’s thumb is very manageable. And now they’ve revised the prognosis to maybe three weeks… That means Dak can be back just in time—October 9—to get here where I am in LA.

‘What’s not to like about my team’s odds? I still believe. If you look at the last seven games of my schedule, they’re pretty straightforward. My team is on fire late [in the season]unlike last year, when hell came too late.

“I will revise my prediction for the season because of the Dak injury, going from 12-5 to 11-6. That’s still good enough for my Cowboys to win the NFC East, as much as I fear Philadelphia… it’s still good enough to win the NFC East. It’s still good enough to win a playoff home game.

“I’m still optimistic about my Dallas Cowboys. I still see NFC Championship game. I’m not worried at all.’