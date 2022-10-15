Skip Bayless questions timing of Russell Westbrook’s hamstring injury after being moved to the bench

His FS1 colleague, Shannon Sharpe, has said the ex-MVP is done with LA

Though Bayless looked like he didn’t buy it when the Lakers were blown away

FS1 pundit Skip Bayless has questioned the timing of Russell Westbrook’s hamstring injury, which occurred during the Lakers’ final preseason game in Sacramento.

Westbrook left the game during the first quarter with a left hamstring injury on Friday night.

The former NBA MVP came off the bench for the first time since his rookie season in what new Lakers coach Darvin Ham called a “reshuffle” of the team’s roles as opposed to a “relegation” specific to Westbrook.

Though Bayless had an idea of ​​his own, he tweeted that the nine-time All-Star may have feigned injury to avoid the shame of continuing from the bench.

Skip Bayless has long been a critic of the Lakers’ Russell Westbrook, online and on Undisputed

This week, he targeted Westbrook’s injury in the Lakers’ final NBA game

‘Strange development in Westbrook’, Bayless wrote. “On the night he was reportedly relegated to the second team, he left the game with what the team said was a hamstring injury…although it was unclear when it hurt him. hmm. And so it begins.’

Westbrook will be re-evaluated on Saturday and according to Spectrum SportsNet, Ham said Westbrook did not expect it to be a serious injury.

bayless’ undisputed colleague, Shannon Sharpe, expressed his thoughts on where Westbrook and the Lakers stand after he appeared half-heartedly trying to join a muddle during a preseason game against Minnesota.

Westbrook injured his hamstring in the first quarter on Friday, but it is not considered serious

“I think I speak for a lot of Laker Nation fans. They are ready to be done with Russ. Russ doesn’t want to be a Laker and the Lakers don’t want him,” Sharpe said during Friday’s FS1 show.

“They’re done with Russ. I think Russ is done with it too… I’ve never seen anyone wave from a group.

“The Lakers made a mistake, Russ made a mistake wanting to come to the Lakers. This will not work.

.@ShannonSharpe on Russell Westbrook avoiding the Lakers team: “The Lakers are done with Russ and Russ is done with the Lakers. I’ve never seen a guy blow off the huddle. As long as Westbrook is on this team, the Lakers won’t be competing for an NBA championship.” pic.twitter.com/LlMquHQfMx — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) October 14, 2022

Shannon Sharpe believes the Lakers and nine-time All-Star are mutually ready

“As long as he’s on the team, the Lakers won’t win a championship or really compete for a championship. I am over this situation.

“Hopefully they can get something out of him when he leads the second unit. I hope that’s the case. But it would be so much better if they could just break up.”

The Lakers were knocked out by the Kings 133-86 to finish the preseason 1-5. They begin the NBA regular season against the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco on Tuesday.