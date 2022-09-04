Skincare guru explains why he refuses to test Kim Kardashian beauty and Jeffree Star products 

Boots Tea Tree Assortment

This Boots Tea Tree range is budget friendly and Scott highly recommends the range

Scott said: ‘I love the Boots Tea Tree range, it has all the right ingredients to fight acne and pimples and doesn’t cost the earth.

‘You also notice from the smell that the product does not contain any harsh chemicals, it smells nice and clean.’

The Tea Tree range, which starts from £3.33, includes blemish sticks, toners and facial cleansers.

elf

Elf’s cannabis cream is a best seller and uses the properties of hemp which can help all types of skin, it can be found online and in stores for £12.99

He also prefers the Elf brand, which is known for its Happy Hydration Cream (£12.99 from Boots). Elf is a vegan company and makes products with little odor.

Eleven is known for using cannabis in the moisturizing range, which is said to calm inflammation and help problem skin.

Another product that fans love is the Holy Hydration range (from £12.99) which is designed for dull skin and to give that perfect ‘glass skin’ look for less.

GlamGlow

Cult beauty sensation Glam Glow is another one of Scott’s must-haves and retails from £11.99. Pictured is the firming mask for mature skin with rave reviews

GlamGlow, which has had a cult following, is known for its masks that cost an average of £24.99, but Superdrug sells mini versions for £12.99. The masks are suitable for all skin care needs including aging, acne and dryness.

The brand has won awards over the years for its diverse range of products suitable for skin of all ages.

The powermud mask and cleanser are part of the best-selling range.

Revolution

Revolution skincare is one of Scott’s high street favorites – this anti-stain serum contains premium ingredients for a pocket-friendly price £12.99

Revolution had blossomed in recent years with its affordable skincare range, which includes ingredients such as hyaluronic acid – Scott says this ingredient is key when it comes to maintaining skin elasticity.

Hyaluronic acid is something people usually associate with more high-end brands, but you can buy a Revolution skin serum with 0.2 percent hyaluronic acid for just £12.99 or an anti-stain serum with salicylic acid for the same price.

Neutrogena

The best-selling Neutrogena Hydro-boost range, which starts at £7.99, has high-quality ingredients and is not very perfumed – one of Scott’s golden rules for spotting chemicals in a product.

The cleanser uses gel, which is a plus for those with oily skin as it doesn’t clog pores.

The Hydro Boost range also carries over into body care, including a whipped body lotion that costs £4.99.

Neutrogena’s best-selling Hydro Boost range is good for dry skin and starts at £7.99 for skin care and £4.99 for body care

Scott claims that household names are made to “look attractive” to a younger audience, but with a higher price tag.

He said: ‘Teenagers and younger people shouldn’t pay too much for a moisturizer.

“And by the way, no one should be older than 25. Of course, find a luxury brand that’s right for you and make sure you have a staple where you’re going – but you don’t have to break the bank.

“Brands like Eleven, Boots and Revolution suit younger teen and problem skin and are well within budget – don’t be fooled by the big names and always check the ingredients.”