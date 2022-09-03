Skin guru Gry Tomte shares her top skincare secrets for acne and how she ‘aged backwards’

A gorgeous skin expert described as the “acne whisperer” has revealed how she transformed her skin and aged “backwards” at age 50.

After moving to Melbourne from her hometown of Norway, Gry Tomte told FEMAIL that she developed acne “almost overnight,” which left her feeling “self-conscious, unattractive and unclean.”

“I had suffered from both inflamed acne and melasma (from the pill for my acne) for over seven years,” said Mrs. Tomte.

Over the years, she tried a variety of remedies, from powerful facial peels to at-home kits, that managed to deal with the acne but made her age faster.

‘My skin was acne-free, but had aged for YEARS! It was thin, dry, reactive, and what felt like a nighttime onset of fine lines and wrinkles,” she said.

“As a skin therapist, I’ve made it my mission to better understand what’s happened to my skin and discover how much damage can be done by over-exfoliating.”

Ms Tomte was able to heal her skin by reviewing her skin care regimen and understanding ‘inflammation’ – aging caused by underlying inflammation.

“I’ve undone the damage by removing the peels, being diligent with SPF and internal nutrition — and using only paramedic skin care (I love and use DMK and have been doing so for seven years now),” she said.

“In terms of treatment, I’ve had skin needling, enzyme therapy, BBL Forever Young and regular Healite LED therapies.”

Now in her fifties, she also sees a nurse at the clinic for a “small amount of filler” in her jawline to “replace some of the volume loss after menopause,” along with anti-wrinkle injections from age 40.

“My skin looks 50 years younger today than it did 15 years ago!” she said.

What is Gry’s daily skincare routine? Morning: Beta Gluten and Vitamin C Serum for Anti-Inflammatory and Antioxidant Power Fractionated Herbal Pigment Oil for Barrier Repair and Brightening Vitamin C moisturizer and a tinted SPF Evening: Vitamin A Lotion All of these products are from DMK, except my tinted SPF, which was developed by Mesoesthetic I regularly have DMK Enzyme Therapy to keep my skin cells healthy and refreshed on a cellular level, and I love the combination of skin needling and BBL HERO when I visit my team at the clinic in Melbourne It is very rare that I use a chemical peel – no more than every two months or so.

Ms Tomte no longer experiences the painful breakouts she once had and remembers how her skin affected her confidence.

“I remember waking up in the middle of the night to the pain of new pimples forming. I felt like everyone was judging me,” she said.

“The constant new daily breakouts, the sore skin — and, of course, the complete loss of confidence — left me pretty far removed from the previously confident, outgoing person I used to be.”

Ms Tomte opened her HÜD clinic in Melbourne in 2014 to help clients provide long-term skin care and advice.

Gry’s top five tips for healthy skin: Always take a good source of omega fatty acids every day – Omega 3 and 7 are particularly beneficial for regulating both inflammation and barrier function. A must because we cannot produce them in the body and they are essential for all healthy cells. Reduce stress – Stress steals your growth hormones, which will accelerate aging Wear SPF every day – even if you are alone in front of your computer and/or phone screen! They emit blue light radiation which is responsible for excessive pigment damage Eat enough protein Proteins are the building blocks in your body. And collagen and elastin depend on it. Cut your sugar – Sugar leads to glycation – a crisscross (like little ‘cushions’) in the skin through stiffened fibres. It’s also largely untreatable — even with fillers and Botox.

She swears by using SPF and taking Omega Fatty Acids daily, and advises against certain salon treatments.

‘I cringe when I see Microdermabrasion or Dermaplaning! It makes absolutely no sense to force the epidermal cells prematurely in this way. In my clinic we see a lot of problems every week that arise from these treatments’, says Ms Tomte.

She also hopes that others will realize that prescription vitamin A in the form of retinoic acid “is absolutely not necessary.”

“Retinoic acid is easily absorbed through the skin, but retinol has been proven to be more effective and much less irritating,” she said.

‘Retinol and other vitamin A derivatives such as Retinyl Hydroxypinacolone are highly effective in normalizing skin cells, protecting DNA, improving skin texture, pigmentation, acne, fine lines and dryness.

“Taking a prescription retinoic acid cream may seem tempting, but it’s like darts with a gun.”