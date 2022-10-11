Skin doctor shares the go-to products she uses on her face everyday

Although she is a minimalist, she says it is important to invest properly in care

The 49-year-old has a ‘less is more’ ‘wash and use’ approach to skincare

A dermatologist has revealed the products she uses on her skin and why she prefers a ‘less is more’ approach to an extensive morning and evening routine.

Dr. Imaan Joshi, 49, cleanses only once each day, uses a handful of serum in the morning and applies hyaluronic acid and retinol before bed.

The doctor, who only started actively using skincare when she was 42, told FEMAIL that she prefers the “wash and use” approach to achieving healthy skin.

Dr. Imaan Joshi, pictured, has revealed exactly how she treats her skin morning and night

“You don’t need 10 steps or whatever to get the job done if you use targeted personal items for you and stop following fads and trends,” she said.

‘Most of my patients are busy with hectic lifestyles. Keeping it simple means they’re more likely to stick to their routines rather than skip it altogether because it’s too hard.’

She also says that taking care of your skin isn’t about ‘looking younger’, it’s about looking healthier.

‘I think my skin looks better, but the goal is never to look younger. I’m not trying to pass as a junior, it’s an unintended consequence if that happens, not the goal, she said.

In addition to her five-minute twice-daily routines, the doctor also likes to do monthly laser and chemical peels and some sort of ‘anti-wrinkle’ treatment every three or four months. She also likes to do micro needling or deep hydration twice a year.

And while the treatments, creams and clinic visits ‘go together’, says Dr. Joshi that it is important to be transparent about it.

Addressing skin problems can cost up to $10,000 in the first year, followed by $2,000 or $3,000 each year thereafter.

Dr. Joshi said her routine is ‘very simple’, she also cleanses only once every day

‘There’s nothing worse than starting to know someone doesn’t have the budget to continue and it’s money they could have spent on something else. I think that is dishonest, she said.

‘When there are large sums of money involved, I think the ethical thing to do is to give people the truth, set realistic expectations and room to decide whether they want to start at all.

“Failure to do this leads to the disasters we see and hear about regularly, where cosmetic cowboys expose, etc., and that’s terrible.”

Morning routine

In the morning, Dr. Joshi likes to start her routine by rinsing her face with water.

She then uses a vitamin B3 and vitamin C serum and some hyaluronic acid serum before topping it all off with SPF 50+ sunscreen.

For the serums, Dr Joshi uses her own brand, Skin Essentials, while she likes the Aspect Sun CC cream as an SPF.

She adds that every step of the process is optional, apart from wearing sunscreen, which is ‘non-negotiable’.

‘Sunscreen and sun avoidance are the best and cheapest anti-aging tools available. It allowed me to put everything off until my 40s.

She also uses sunscreen every day and says it’s the most important part of her routine

Evening routine

The first Dr. What Joshi does is cleanse, she uses CeraVe Oil Foaming Cleanser two nights a week and her own brand of lactic acid cleanser the other two nights.

She says she doesn’t double cleanse as she doesn’t wear makeup and has sensitive skin.

After cleansing, Dr. Joshi her hyaluronic serum before adding a compound retinol to her face, neck, décolleté and hands.

She then tops it off with a moisturizer — using her own brand — but says something like CeraVe or Cetaphil is fine.

Dr. Joshi said the best time to ‘start skin care’ is as children – by avoiding the sun and using good SPF 50+ products.