Skills gaps will force companies to do right by their compatriots

The writer is executive director of American Compass

Business leaders who constantly complain about “talent shortages” or “skill gaps” can really only blame themselves. The perceived weaknesses among their staff may be the result of overambitious or flawed plans. Anyone can see the folly of trying to hire thousands of experienced biochemists at minimum wage to develop advanced drugs. The problem is not a shortage of biochemists; the problem is the bad idea. Equally foolish is the software manager who expects an unlimited supply of enthusiastic programmers, or the factory manager who thinks that well-trained technicians will be on his doorstep.

Why do employers feel they should have access to all the labor they need, regardless of wages they choose? Perhaps globalization is the culprit? Capitalism has provided widespread prosperity for centuries by reward the most productive use of available labour. “Every individual is naturally inclined to deploy their capital in such a way that it is likely to support domestic industry the most and provide the greatest number of people in their own country with income and employment,” Adam Smith said in a statement. The welfare of nations. The invisible hand aligned private profit with the common good, not by magic, but because the pursuit of the former was best accomplished through investments that also advanced the latter.

However, the global flows of goods, people and capital have lifted that limitation. Western companies had a seemingly inexhaustible supply of foreign workers willing to work longer hours for lower wages with less protection. The company no longer had to worry about local workers. Whole nations now vied for the labor needed. The results were excellent for corporate profits; less for workers, their families and their communities.

Economists and policymakers have begun to learn from these mistakes and at the very least consider restoring immigration limits and trade barriers that would force capitalists back into partnership with their compatriots. So the growing, somewhat comical cries of the corporate lobby that you can’t possibly expect a successful operation this one workers. The champions of free markets, creative destruction and competition proudly praise the power of such forces to solve any problem if the incentives are right. But give them the challenge of making a profit from the local workforce and suddenly all is lost.

New research published Thursday by the Burning Glass Institute, Harvard Business School and the Schultz Family Foundation debunks this claim and shows how much better employers can do. The US Opportunity Index uses data from millions of online job listings and resumes to analyze the career paths of U.S. workers, mostly without college degrees, through the nation’s 250 largest publicly traded companies.

The index focuses on three dimensions of opportunities offered by employers: access (engagement of entry-level workers and those without college degrees), pay (median pay offered in each occupation) and mobility (how far and quickly workers are promoted, how long they stay and how successfully they move on to other companies).

This quantification of employment outcomes has revolutionary potential for employees choosing where to apply, managers improving their performance and third parties evaluating social impact. For example, fads like “corporate social responsibility” and “ESG” tend to encourage empty signals to progressive goals, which have little connection with the core business of the company. A focus on quantitative measures of opportunities offered to entry-level workers would be more helpful.

The main result is the extraordinary variation between employers, regardless of industry. Those in the top quintile for granting admission hire four times as many candidates with no prior experience as those in the bottom quintile. Those in the top mobility quintile are two and a half times more likely to fill vacancies by being promoted from within and twice as likely to have senior management take that route. In short, most companies could leverage a wider network when hiring, offer better wages, or invest more effectively in employee success and advancement.

The researchers ask friendly questions such as, “Would you gain access to more talent by drawing on a larger pool?” and, “Have you thought about how to better assess the talent and skills of the employees you have?”

Business leaders need to answer those questions. Policy makers must ensure that they have no other choice.