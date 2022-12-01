Ski resort paid out $233k over ‘unacceptable’ sewage pollution

One is taken upstream and one downstream of the treatment plan to show the impact of the sewage treatment plant on water quality.
The downstream sample was found to contain more than 600 times the ammonia of the upstream sample and more than 15 times the water quality guideline.
On July 24, the same test was conducted to test the nitrogen levels – with the downstream levels eight times higher than the upstream sample.
Tony Chappel, CEO of the NSW Environment Protection Authority, said Charlotte Pass should have paid more attention to protecting the national park.
“Most disappointingly, the violations were foreseeable as the resort knew that the facility and equipment in question needed to be repaired,” said Mr Chappel.
“If you know your equipment is not up to the required standards, it needs to be addressed. Failure to do so is an unacceptable disregard for the environment.”
Justice Rachel Pepper ruled that: “There can be no doubt that the commission of the pollution offense also caused potential damage to the environment, albeit not to a substantial degree.”
Judge Pepper, however, pointed out that the violation was worse, as Charlotte Pass had “actual knowledge” of the diffusers causing the elevated levels that needed to be repaired.
“Whether it was caused by pollution or some other defect, the fact remains that the diffusers were not properly maintained and could not perform their function properly, resulting in increased levels of ammonia and nitrogen in the wastewater released into the environment. discharged. she said in her judgment.
“It was this discharge that caused both the actual and potential damage discussed above.”
The resort was fined $144,000, along with costs of $89,425.23 from the EPA’s investigation, totaling $233,425.23.
In handing out the fine, Judge Pepper said she had taken into account that the park had “expressed remorse and remorse for its actions” and had filed an early plea of guilt.
The park was also instructed to post notices of the court decision on the company’s Facebook and Instagram pages and website.
The headline of this article has been changed to clarify that Charlotte Pass was fined $144,000, plus it was ordered to pay $89,425.23 in legal fees. The earlier headline said it had been fined $233,000. We also modified one of the key points to say that partially treated wastewater went into a stream, not sewage. And we’ve amended a quote that was falsely attributed to Judge Rachel Pepper.
