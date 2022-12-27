Ski Gardens Road: Two boys, aged 13 and 14, killed after the boat towing them crashed

Two teenagers died in a horrific water sports accident after the boat towing them left the water and hit a tree.

The tragedy unfolded around 5pm Tuesday along Ski Gardens Road on the Namoi River near the small town of Rushes Creek, 60km northwest of Tamworth, a popular water-skiing area.

The two boys, ages 13 and 14, were being towed by the boat when it hit a tree, police said.

Ambulance crews rushed to the boat crash site in northern New South Wales but were unable to save the lives of two teenagers.

Three ambulances and an Air Ambulance helicopter went to the scene.

‘Members of the public performed CPR before NSW ambulance paramedics arrived; however, they could not be revived,” police told Nine News.

“The driver of the boat, a man believed to be in his 70s, was taken to hospital for a mandatory test.”

An investigation is ongoing.