‘Skete Davidson DEAD at age 28’: Kanye West celebrates Pete Davidson’s split from Kim Kardashian

Kanye West has come under fire for mocking up a fake New York Times newspaper front page announcing Pete Davidson’s ‘death’, just two days after the SNL star split from Kanye’s ex-wife Kim.

Kanye, 45, now just has one post on his Instagram grid which reads: ‘Skete Davidson dead at age 28,’ – a celebration of Pete’s dead relationship status with Kim, 41, rather than 28-year-old Pete’s life status. [Kanye nicknames Pete Skete].

The newspaper has Monday’s date and also a tagline which reads: Kid Cudi meant to play funeral but fearful of bottle throwers.’

‘Skete Davidson DEAD at age 28’: Kanye West created a FAKE newspaper front page to celebrate Pete’s split from his ex Kim Kardashian – but fans say inappropriate Instagram shared on Monday is ‘really not OK’

This is in reference to Kid Cudi, 38, cutting his headline set at Rolling Loud short on July 22 due to people throwing bottles at him. He filled in for Kanye at the last minute but then Kanye turned up later anyway and performed.

Kanye, who goes by the name of Ye was close friends with Cudi since the mid 2010s and while they’ve had a rocky friendship, they were said to have fallen out again this year due to his friendship with Pete.

While some fans were amused by the post, namely the Kid Cudi reference, others called Kanye out for the inappropriate nature.

They wrote in the comments: ‘Take this down god. you’re free to rise above. love you.’

All over: Kim and Pete announced their shock split on Saturday after a nine month romance and Kanye has been called out for talking about his disdain for Pete in the past

The way they were: Kim and Kanye married in 2014 but she filed documents to be recognised as legally single in December following their split and she and Pete were first linked the October before (pictured in 2019)

‘So EVERYONE @kimkardashian dates is gonna be treated like this ?’

‘This is not even funny…’

‘Watch the energy you put into the universe man! Not cool man you better than this!

‘You’re embarrassing! Stop this nonsense and focus on your craft and kids! This boy is 28! If you want to troll anyone, troll yourself for marrying that plastic and meddling in that coven of a family. As a fan I hate this for you. Grow up!’

‘@instagram this is really not ok to tolerate.’ and ‘LMAO u gotta chill brozay.’

Something to say: Kanye’s fans were up in arms over his latest – and now his only Instagram post as they took to the comments section

Kim and Pete announced their shock split on Saturday after a nine month romance. An insider told DailyMail.com that the pair have decided to just be friends – citing demanding schedules and the long distance as Pete works on a project in Australia while Kim is based in the U.S.

Pete has spent months filming his upcoming movie Wizards! in Australia, where Kim visited him in July for a romantic getaway in the Daintree Rainforest.

However their luxury stay at a lavish five-star ‘eco lodge’ in the jungle was evidently not enough to salvage the couple’s relationship.

Done and done: Kid Cudi walked off stage during his performance at Rolling Loud in Miami last month due to bottles being thrown at him – Kanye references him on the fake newspaper

Big surprise: Kanye shocked the audience and fans we he appeared at Rolling Loud, after initially pulling out of the line-up

News of their split comes a day after a source told People that the ‘long distance hasn’t been easy for Kim’ as Pete continued shooting Wizards! abroad.

An insider has now explained to E! News: ‘They have a lot of love and respect for each other, but found that the long distance and their demanding schedules made it really difficult to maintain a relationship.’

Kim and Kanye married in 2014 but she filed documents to be recognised as legally single in December following their split and she and Pete were first linked the October before.

Kanye had been trying to win his wife – who he shares four children with and famously took a shot at Pete when he buried a replica of him alive and decapitated him in a new music video for his song Easy.

The musician presented a series of graphic depictions via clay animation aimed at the Saturday Night Live personality in March.

Yikes: Kanye took a shot at Pete when he buried a replica of him in a shocking new music video shared in March

West, who collaborated with The Game on the track, rapped: ‘God saved me from the crash, just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s a**.’

In the clay-animated clip, Kanye kidnapped Pete in the video and threw a bag over his head before tying him up and throwing him on the back of an all-terrain vehicle.

The Pete figure was then seen tied up in ropes and being dragged through the sand before being buried alive with his head positioned above the dirt.

West’s caricature grabbed a package of rose seeds and poured them over Davidson’s head, before watching the flowers bloom.

Scary stuff: The 44-year-old musician presented a series of graphic depictions via clay animation aimed at the Saturday Night Live personality, 28

Terrifying: Kanye kidnapped Pete in the video and throws a bag over his head before tying him up and throwing him on the back of an all-terrain vehicle

Shocking: The Pete cartoon was then seen tied up in ropes and being dragged through the sand

Bad blood: West has been repeatedly critical of Davidson amid his relationship with Kardashian

He then cut the flowers off Pete’s head and packed them into the back of a pick-up truck resembling the same vehicle he parked outside of Kim’s house on Valentine’s Day.

Kanye ended the clip with a direct message to the Saturday Night Live star: ‘Everyone lived happily ever after, except Skete’ before crossing out the name and writing ‘ you know who.

‘We havin’ the best divorce ever,’ he rapped in the song. ‘If we go to court, we’ll go to court together. Matter of fact, pick up your sis, we’ll go to Kourt’s together. I watched four kids for like five hours today.

‘I wear these Yeezy boots everywhere, even in the shower today. I got love for the nannies, but real family is better. The cameras watch the kids, y’all stop takin’ the credit.’

Kanye was completely masked up as he buried the Pete cartoon alive with his head positioned above the dirt

What a message: West’s caricature grabbed a package of rose seeds and poured them over Davidson’s head, before watching the flowers bloom

Delivery: He then cut the flowers off Pete’s head and packed them into the back of a pick-up truck resembling the same vehicle he parked outside of Kim’s house on Valentine’s Day

Many people took to social media condemning the imagery West used to depict Davidson’s demise and the message he’s sending to Kardashian and Davidson with the clip, suggesting both seek restraining orders against the artist.

‘I’m having trouble supporting any Kanye content right now,’ one user wrote on Instagram. ‘I just can’t take his long history of being abusive to women anymore.’

One user said West was ‘definitely gonna get hit with a restraining order for this one,’ while another warned, ‘Someone need [to] stop this man before he commit a crime.’

On Twitter, a user wrote, ‘If I was Pete Davidson, I’d be genuinely terrified for my life. This is 100% a threat. Kanye needs help and Pete needs a restraining order.’

Another said, ‘That #Kanye #Eazy video is disturbing. This is emotional abuse and will end very badly for this family. I felt terrified, can’t imagine how Kim feels. He’s terrorizing her as punishment and I hope people will stop excusing this as art.’

Multiple users said they felt the video was a direct threat to Davidson’s safety

One user drew parallels between the West situation and the 1994 murders of Nicole Simpson and Ron Goldman, suggesting Kim’s mother Kris Jenner, a friend of Nicole’s, should intervene

One user suggested West could be putting himself at legal risk with the latest jab at Davidson

One user cited Davidson’s publicly stated battle with mental health in connection with West’s ‘bullying’ with the video

One user drew parallels between the West situation and the 1994 murders of Nicole Simpson and Ron Goldman, suggesting Kim’s mother Kris Jenner, a friend of Nicole’s, should intervene.

‘Kanye is unhinged,’ the user said. ‘Kim and Pete need to file restraining orders or they’re about to be the next Nicole and Ron. Shouldn’t Kris… who was “best friends” with Nicole.. be warning her daughter?!?!’

One user suggested West could be putting himself at legal risk with the latest jab at Davidson, saying ‘if something happens to Pete, [West] will truly be f***ed cause he’s leaving all the evidence online.’

Hours before the terrifying video was released, Judge Steve Cochran granted Kim’s request to have her maiden name restored, and he denied West’s motion to prevent her from transferring assets out of trusts set up during the marriage.

The feuding couple, both billionaires, had their high-powered attorneys in court – Laura Wasser for Kardashian and Samantha Spector for West. Spector was only appointed last night after West fired his previous lawyer, the third he’s hired in as many months since Kardashian filed for divorce in February 2021.

In court docs linked to their divorce, Kardashian said that West’s ongoing jabs at Davidson over social media had ’caused her emotional distress.’

A news release from a publicity agency West employs said that West’s ‘paperwork has always indicated that his problems with the divorce was only procedural,’ and ‘he was always in support of the divorce only if Kim satisfied the procedural requirements to protect rights under the CA law – the same rights afforded to any litigant going through a divorce,’ Variety reported.

‘It was determined and addressed in court that Kim initially did not have the proper paperwork to get the bifurcation of the marital status,’ the publicity agency said, noting that West was ‘focusing his entire attention to their children’ and had ‘no official statement … at this time.’

Overstepping: Kanye parked a truck full of roses outside of Kim’s Hidden Hills house on Valentine’s Day with ‘My Vision is Krystal Klear’ scrawled across the front’ despite full knowledge of the Kardashian spending time on the East Coast with her boyfriend

Talk about it: Kanye ended the clip with a direct message to the Saturday Night Live star: ‘Everyone lived happily ever after, except Skete’ before crossing out the name and writing ‘ you know who

Certainly something: The video shared on Instagram garnered more than one million likes in three hours with thousands of comments

Kardashian and West were married for six years and have four children together: North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, two.

It’s not the first time Kanye has threatened Pete online as he’s regularly posted and then deleted attacks waged at his ex-wife’s boyfriend.

He also shared a screengrab of Davidson’s defunct Instagram account and took credit for driving him away from the social media platform.

‘Ran Skete off the gram,’ he wrote. ‘Tell your mother I changed your name for life.’

Aggressive: Just last week he shared a screengrab of Davidson’s defunct Instagram account and took credit for driving him away from the social media platform

Not so fast: Kanye launched another blistering last month where he called the SNL star a ‘d***head’ and shared a screengrab of his private text to him

Watching: He also shared a snap of Pete with his friend Machine Gun Kelly dressed in underwear for a Calvin Klein campaign, captioned: ‘No you will never meet my children’

Kanye launched another blistering last month where he called the SNL star a ‘d***head’ and shared a screengrab of his private text to him.

He also vowed that Pete would never meet the children West shares with Kim, despite the fact that the comedian has been in a relationship with the SKIMS founder since October when she hosted SNL.

Kanye attempted to shame Pete with unfounded rumors that he once engaged in revenge porn by sharing intimate photos of himself and ex-fiancée Ariana Grande to rapper Mac Miller.

‘No comment’: West shared a rumor that two-time Grammy winner Ariana Grande ended her four-month engagement to Davidson over him allegedly sending intimate photos of the pair to her ex Mac Miller before his 2018 death

West shared a screenshot of the text he sent Davidson that read’…you as a man I’d never get in the way of your children. That’s a promise. How you guys go about raising your kids is your business and not mine. I do hope [some] day I can meet them and we can all be friends.’

He also shared a snap of Pete with his friend Machine Gun Kelly dressed in underwear for a Calvin Klein campaign, captioned: ‘No you will never meet my children.’

Kanye went on to share a screengrab of an internet rumor that claimed Ariana Grande sent photos of the pair to her ex Mac Miller before his 2018 death. West captioned the shot: ‘no comment.’

West last month acknowledged his social media posts came off as harassing Kardashian

Each and every accusation was deleted shortly after shared to his Instagram platform.

West last month acknowledged his social media posts came off as harassing Kardashian, after he shared text messages with her saying that his previous torrent of posts were putting Davidson in danger.

‘I know sharing screen shots was jarring and came off as harassing Kim,’ West wrote on Instagram. ‘I take accountability.’

In the texts, Kardashian told West he was ‘creating a dangerous and scary environment and someone will hurt Pete and this will be all your fault,’ later adding, ‘There are dangerous people out there and this is scary and it doesn’t have to be.’

West replied to Kardashian via text, ‘I will always do everything to protect you and our family forever. And I listened to you and told everyone to make sure nothing physical happens to Skete.’