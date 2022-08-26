Skeleton of 82ft-long dinosaur found in a man’s backyard in Portugal could be Europe’s biggest

When tending the garden, most people don’t expect to encounter anything bigger than an overgrown weed.

However, a man in Portugal got a little more than he bargained for while digging on his property when he found a huge array of fossilized dinosaur bones.

After studying the skeleton, scientists discovered that they belonged to a 25-meter-long brachiosaur that lived between 160 and 100 million years ago.

This could be the largest sauropod dinosaur — a subgroup characterized by their four legs, long neck and tail, and herbivorous diet — ever found in Europe.

Elisabete Malafaia, a researcher from the University of Lisbon, said: ‘It is not common to find all the ribs of an animal like this, let alone in this position, while maintaining their original anatomical position.

‘This way of conservation is relatively unusual in the fossil record of dinosaurs, especially sauropods, from the Portuguese Upper Jurassic.’

Earlier this month, Portuguese and Spanish paleontologists announced that they had found a sauropod dinosaur about 40 feet (12 meters) high and 25 meters long.

Elements of the axial skeleton have been uncovered so far, including vertebrae and ribs that indicate it was a brachiosaurid. Dinosaurs belonging to this group include: Brachiosaurus altithorax (pictured) which was animated in the 1993 movie Jurassic Park

WHAT WERE THE SAUROPODS? Sauropods are an order of dinosaurs. They had very long necks, long tails, small heads (relative to the rest of their bodies) and four thick, pillar-like legs. They are notable for the enormous size that some species reach, and the group includes the largest creatures that have ever lived on land. Well-known sauropods are Brachiosaurus, Diplodocus and Brontosaurus. Sauropods first appeared in the late Triassic, and by the late Jurassic era, 150 million years ago, sauropods were widespread.

In 2017, a Pombal homeowner first saw fragments of fossilized bones in his yard while doing some construction work.

He contacted the research team, who conducted an excavation at the Monte Agudo site that year.

Elements of the axial skeleton have been uncovered so far, including vertebrae and ribs that indicate it was a brachiosaurid.

The Brachiosauridae group lived from the Upper Jurassic to the Lower Cretaceous geological periods.

Unlike other sauropods, they have longer front legs than their hind legs, resulting in a longer torso and proportionally shorter tail.

Dinosaurs belonging to this group include: Brachiosaurus altithorax – the first computer-generated dinosaur shown in the 1993 movie Jurassic Park – and Lusotitan atalaiensis which is found in western Portugal.

Conservation features of the discovered fossils indicate that other parts of the skeleton may still be present in the deposit, which will be explored in future excavation campaigns.

Ms Malafaia added: ‘The survey at the paleontological site of Monte Agudo confirms that the Pombal region has an important fossil record of late Jurassic vertebrae.

“In recent decades, the region has led to the discovery of abundant materials that are of great importance for understanding the continental faunas that lived in the Iberian Peninsula about 145 million years ago.”

The skeleton was discovered at the Monte Agudo paleontological site in Pombal, Portugal

The Brachiosauridae group lived from the Upper Jurassic to the Lower Cretaceous geological periods. Unlike other sauropods, they have longer front legs than their hind legs, resulting in a longer rump and proportionally shorter tail

The announcement comes just a month after footprints of a 26-foot (eight meters) long sauropod were spotted outside a restaurant in China.

Ou Hongtao, a diner at a restaurant in Leshan, noticed several large pits in the stones of the courtyard.

Paleontologists were called to the scene and determined that the prints were made by two dinosaurs, markings the first evidence they ever roamed the city.

The restaurant used to be a chicken farm and at that time the footprints were covered with a layer of dirt that protected and preserved them, CNN reported.

The eatery’s owner said he removed the grime to expose the large rocks, but enjoyed their natural appearance, so left them as they are rather than covering them with cement.

Researchers at the China University of Geosciences confirmed the prints using a 3D ground scanner, which uses radar pulses to image the subsurface.

The footprints belong to two sauropods, the largest of which is 26 feet long. The dinosaurs walked the earth 100 million years ago