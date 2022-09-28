Size 12 Peloton instructor slams ‘disgusting fat shaming comments’ from online trolls

A size 12 Peloton instructor has hit back at the “disgusting comments about fat shaming” she received after it was announced she’s teaching the training platform’s new rowing classes.

Ash Pryor, 31, from Ohio, nam Instagram on Sunday to share photos of herself posing with her rowing machine in her new Peloton gear. In the caption, she called out the online trolls who tried to minimize her latest achievement by criticizing her body.

“This week I got to share with the world a project that I’ve been working on for almost a year and the love was unparalleled. I looked at [Facebook] hoping it would be the same as everywhere. It wasn’t,” she wrote. “The amount of disgusting fat shaming comments, ironically by men with profile pictures next to their wives and daughters, [was overwhelming].’

Ash Pryor, 31, of Ohio, clapped back at online trolls who posted “disgusting, fat shameful comments” about her after she was named one of Peloton’s new rowing instructors

Pryor, along with Katie Wang (left) and Alex Karwoski (right), teaches the new rowing lessons from the training platform

Pryor made it clear that she is healthy, and shared that it has it took her years to reach a place of self-love and acceptance.

“I have pants size 12. Size large leggings, XL sports bra and size large tank top,” she explained. “High school would have been mortified by those mates, but the cured 31-year-old stands proud in her truth.”

Pryor is the founder of Relentless Rowing Academy, a non-profit that introduces BIPOC and disabled athletes to rowing, and she emphasized that she has worked for everything she has achieved in the sport.

“I fought hard to get this far in life. A story that few know. I’ve worked hard to make waves in rowing like I’ve done,” she said.

Pryor took to Instagram on Sunday to share photos of herself posing with her rowing machine in her new Peloton gear as she slammed her critics

The athlete noted that the majority of comments she received for bold embarrassment came from men posing “ironicly” with their wives and daughters in their profile photos

Pryor emphasized that she is healthy and says she is wearing size 12 pants, large leggings in size XL, a sports bra in XL and a tank top in size Large

After Peloton announced on September 20 that it was launching a line of rowing machines and associated classes, Pryor proudly shared on her social media accounts that she is one of the platform’s new rowing teachers.

“I’ve played a small part of my life for a large part of my life, and when this opportunity presented itself, I said I’m brazenly showing up because why not me?” she asked in her last message. ‘Somebody needs to see someone like me! So let me be the first!

“To all the big assholes who question my health and call me Lizzo, that’s not really an insult,” she noted. “I’m not sharing this for them, but for anyone trying to be the first and still working through their stuff to drown out the ‘angry’.”

Pryor concluded her message with a message to her fans who face similar discouragement and opposition as they work toward their goals.

“Keep the fucking going,” she advised. “I promise the other side of your healing is like nothing you’ve ever felt. When you choose you first, you no longer notice the people who notice you last.

“I’ve played a small part of my life for a large part of my life, and when this opportunity presented itself, I said I’m brazenly showing up because why not me?” she wrote

The rowing instructor also spoke about inclusivity, saying, ‘Somebody needs to see someone like me! So let me be the first!’

‘It’s easy to [criticize] when you’re not in the arena,” she added. “Let them talk while you work. Finally, if they are so startled by you, they are sure to watch often and give you their time. Time to raise them up by not going backwards!’

Pryor’s post has been liked nearly 30,000 times and fans flocked to the comments to praise her for her inspiring words.

‘How about being a strong** woman who has a lot of rowing experience and? [is] a great athlete?! Your body shape or size is the least important thing about you!’ one person wrote. “I’m so excited you’re with Peloton!”

Another added: ‘This post, your photos, your words, your attitude…. Is everything! Dead woman. Proud of you.’

“Funny how people who do nothing have the nerve to comment on someone who KILLING it!” someone else has shared. “They’re not worth your energy.”