Six-year-old boy’s skin turns YELLOW because he eats so many oranges

Convincing your kids to eat fruits and vegetables is one of the hardest parts of parenting.

But not for Charlotte Travers.

Her six-year-old Thomas absolutely loves eating oranges and satsumas, sometimes munching through a whole bag in a day.

However, it has a downside – it turns his skin yellow.

Ms Travers, 32, from Paignton in Devon, now jokes about the phenomenon, calling her son ‘Thomas Simpson’ in a nod to the famous cartoon and the characters’ yellow skin.

It was a case of ‘you are what you eat’ for young Thomas Travers with the six-year-old’s skin turning a yellowish hue after eating copious amounts of oranges and satsumas

Thomas shows his yellow skin compared to his mother’s

At first the change in color alarmed her. Even the family GP was confused as to what was causing it.

“He started to turn yellow and I was quite worried because it can be a sign of kidney or liver failure,” she said.

“I thought I’d take him to the doctor just in case, you never know.”

Yellow skin is most commonly caused by jaundice, a sign of a problem in organs such as the liver and kidneys.

It can be a sign of a serious condition such as liver disease, as a substance called bilirubin builds up in the body, causing tissue to turn yellow.

Thomas’ GP did not suspect anything fishy as he did not have yellow eyes – a telltale sign of the condition.

Thomas’ mother Charlotte said her son sometimes ate a bag of oranges or satsumas a day

The fruit is rich in a substance called beta-carotene, a natural pigment that gives the fruit its characteristic colour

Although it is harmless, too much of the substance can accumulate in the body, giving the skin a yellow tinge. This can be confused with jaundice, a condition where the skin turns yellow as a result of organs struggling to function

How eating too many oranges can turn your skin yellow Oranges contain a natural pigment called beta-carotene. This substance is found in high levels in yellow and orange fruits and vegetables and gives them their characteristic hue. High levels can be found in carrots, mangoes, apricots and oranges. Eating a large amount of these foods over a long period of time can cause your skin to turn a yellow-orange color as the beta-carotene accumulates in the body. There are no known adverse health conditions associated with consuming too much beta-carotene. As part of a balanced diet the substance is actually beneficial. This is because the human body can convert beta-carotene into vitamin A. Vitamin A is needed to support the immune system, improve eye health and maintain good skin condition. Some people take a beta-carotene to color their skin supplement as a substitute for natural tanning.

Mrs Travers said: ‘She said sometimes children can just get blotchy skin from playing in the mud or sand.

“But this was more than that – so we did blood tests to rule anything out, but they all came back normal.”

The domestic violence support worker then told the GP about her son’s unusual eating habits, which can see Thomas eating a bag of oranges or satsumas every day.

From then on, the mystery was solved.

“I never in a million years would have thought that was what turned his skin yellow,” she said.

Oranges – and other fruits, such as mangoes, apricots and pumpkins – contain a natural pigment called beta-carotene.

This substance gives them their characteristic shade.

Over time, consuming excessive amounts of beta-carotene can cause the skin to turn a yellow-orange color.

Carotenemia, as it is medically known, is harmless.

But it can take several months for the skin to return to a normal color.

There are no known adverse health conditions associated with consuming too much beta-carotene.

As part of a balanced diet, the substance is actually beneficial.

This is because the human body can convert beta-carotene into vitamin A, which helps the immune system, eyes and skin.

Mrs Travers does not discourage her son’s healthy eating habits.

“I have a rule in our house that if it’s in the fruit bowl, you can have as much as you want — and that hasn’t changed,” she said.

‘When the doctor told us what the cause was, we both thought it was absolutely hilarious.

‘We now joke and call him Thomas Simpson.’