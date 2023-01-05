Six women arrested over death of one-year-old boy in nursery under ‘suspicious circumstances’

Six women have been arrested in connection with the death of a one-year-old boy at a nursery in the West Midlands.

The young boy’s death at a property in Bourne Street, Dudley, on December 9 last year is being treated as suspicious by police.

A criminal investigation was launched following a visit from Ofsted following the boy’s death.

The women were arrested on suspicion of manslaughter by a company or on suspicion of manslaughter by gross negligence.

The nursery has been closed by the government’s Office of Standards in Education, Children’s Services and Skills, along with other related buildings.

Three women – aged 20, 23 and 50 – were arrested on Friday, December 16 on suspicion of manslaughter by gross negligence and were released on bail.

Yesterday, three more women – aged 51, 53 and 37 – were arrested.

Two were arrested on suspicion of corporate manslaughter and one on suspicion of manslaughter by gross negligence.

Police said the boy’s family is supported by specially trained officers. An autopsy has been performed, but further investigations will be carried out to determine the exact cause of death.