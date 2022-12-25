Six weeks ago, Lisa was diagnosed with cancer. Now she’s on the Sydney to Hobart

“If the surgery was a week later, I wouldn’t be in the race.
“I am more up for the challenge than ever after what I just went through. If I can handle that, hit [cancer]then i’m solid.
“It’s also made me a better person. I’m much more grateful for the little things.”
Seiffert’s modeling career has taken her all over the world, landing her in the forefront of a Robbie Williams music video and on too many magazine covers to list.
For the past two weeks she has been busy with last-minute preparations for Stefan Racing, who are looking to improve on last year’s fourth place in the standings.
Lisa’s father, Adrian Seiffert, is a co-owner of the 80-footer and will be on board when she sails out of her head.
A debut “walk in the park” got Lisa hooked on sailing in this year’s Brisbane to Hamilton Island, prompting further boat training, eventually a role as Stefan Racing hydraulics and now the rarest of family bonding experiences.
“This will be the best experience I’ve ever had with my dad,” Seiffert said.
“I have only been sailing with him since July and have clocked almost 1000 race miles with him.
“But this is going to be the ultimate experience and it’s something I’ll remember forever.
Loading
“There’s no better bond than being stuck on the boat in the middle of the ocean and chaos with your dad.”
By the end of Tuesday, chaos could be in store as Super Maxis snags the record of one day, nine hours, 15 minutes and 24 seconds (LVC Comanche in 2017) given favorable conditions in the approximately 36 hours after sailing.
That record appears to be just out of reach, but the 100-footers will almost certainly overcome the worst conditions expected to roll in with increasing northeasterly winds on Tuesday night.
Smaller boats in the 109-strong fleet are likely to bear the brunt of the gale force winds and high seas to follow over the next 24 hours.
