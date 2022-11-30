Six U.S. Navy servicemen are injured in a fire aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

BREAKING NEWS - Delphi murder victims shout 'gun' as man tells them to go down…

A homeless man wanted for at least two sex crimes was arrested Thursday for allegedly…

Former President Donald Trump condemned Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell for the party's failure…

<!–

Nine U.S. Navy sailors were injured Tuesday morning when a fire broke out aboard an aircraft carrier.

All injuries aboard the Nimitz-class USS Abraham Lincoln were minor, with six sailors suffering from dehydration months after a Navy report found E. coli in the water aboard the ship.

All seamen were treated on board, 10 news reports.

Fortunately, the Navy says the fire was quickly extinguished by crew members, the San Diego Union Tribune

Officials say the ship was conducting routine operations about 30 miles off the Southern California coast when the fire broke out and will remain at sea after the blaze.

“At this time, there are no plans for the Lincoln to return to its home port because of the fire,” said Lt. Samuel Boyle, a spokesman for the San Diego-based U.S. 3rd Fleet.

It remains unclear what injuries the sailors sustained that caused the fire to break out and how long it took crew members to extinguish it.