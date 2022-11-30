Six U.S. Navy servicemen are injured in a fire aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln

<!–
<!–
<!– <!–
<!–
<!–
<!–
Nine U.S. Navy sailors were injured Tuesday morning when a fire broke out aboard an aircraft carrier.
All injuries aboard the Nimitz-class USS Abraham Lincoln were minor, with six sailors suffering from dehydration months after a Navy report found E. coli in the water aboard the ship.
All seamen were treated on board, 10 news reports.
Fortunately, the Navy says the fire was quickly extinguished by crew members, the San Diego Union Tribune.
Officials say the ship was conducting routine operations about 30 miles off the Southern California coast when the fire broke out and will remain at sea after the blaze.
“At this time, there are no plans for the Lincoln to return to its home port because of the fire,” said Lt. Samuel Boyle, a spokesman for the San Diego-based U.S. 3rd Fleet.
It remains unclear what injuries the sailors sustained that caused the fire to break out and how long it took crew members to extinguish it.
The USS Abraham Lincoln (pictured) was conducting routine operations off the coast of Southern California when a fire broke out Tuesday morning
Britons will face a wave of strikes every day until Christmas in another 'winter of…
Sir Paul McCartney recalls being sent American soul records and buying singles from a Jamaican…
A Londoner who bullied his girlfriend from the north and told her neighbors 'don't fuck…
Guy Ritchie accompanied glamorous wife Jacqui Ainsley at the opening night gala performance of What's…
Hydropower contributes more than 75 percent of Zambia's power generation.Zambia will begin rationing electricity supplies…
A mother of four fears she will have to tell her children the truth about…