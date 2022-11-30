Home Six U.S. Navy servicemen are injured in a fire aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln
Categories: US

Six U.S. Navy servicemen are injured in a fire aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln

Nine US Navy servicemen injured in fire aboard USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier 30 miles off Southern California coast

  • Nine U.S. Navy sailors were injured Tuesday morning when a fire broke out aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln
  • Six of the sailors suffered from dehydration
  • According to the authorities, all injuries were minor and the fire was quickly extinguished
  • The aircraft carrier remains at sea after the fire

By Melissa Koenig for Dailymail.Com

published: 6:07 PM, Nov 30, 2022

| Updated: 18:32, Nov 30, 2022

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

Related Post
  1. Embattled Trump rips McConnell for GOP spending but doles out little of his own cash

    Former President Donald Trump condemned Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell for the party's failure…

  2. Female jogger, 43, is choked, raped and robbed during 6am run in New York City

    A homeless man wanted for at least two sex crimes was arrested Thursday for allegedly…

  3. Judge UNSEALS probable cause affidavit in Delphi Bridge murders case

    BREAKING NEWS - Delphi murder victims shout 'gun' as man tells them to go down…

<!–

Nine U.S. Navy sailors were injured Tuesday morning when a fire broke out aboard an aircraft carrier.

All injuries aboard the Nimitz-class USS Abraham Lincoln were minor, with six sailors suffering from dehydration months after a Navy report found E. coli in the water aboard the ship.

All seamen were treated on board, 10 news reports.

Fortunately, the Navy says the fire was quickly extinguished by crew members, the San Diego Union Tribune

.

Officials say the ship was conducting routine operations about 30 miles off the Southern California coast when the fire broke out and will remain at sea after the blaze.

“At this time, there are no plans for the Lincoln to return to its home port because of the fire,” said Lt. Samuel Boyle, a spokesman for the San Diego-based U.S. 3rd Fleet.

It remains unclear what injuries the sailors sustained that caused the fire to break out and how long it took crew members to extinguish it.

The USS Abraham Lincoln (pictured) was conducting routine operations off the coast of Southern California when a fire broke out Tuesday morning

Jacky

Share
Published by
Jacky
Tags: aboardAbrahamCaliforniadaily mailFireinjuredLincolnnavynewsservicemenU.SUSs
2 days ago

Recent Posts

The 12 strikes of Christmas: Walkouts to hit UK every day of the festive period

Britons will face a wave of strikes every day until Christmas in another 'winter of…

14 mins ago

Sir Paul McCartney explains his musical influences, including American soul.

Sir Paul McCartney recalls being sent American soul records and buying singles from a Jamaican…

20 mins ago

Bullying Londoner who told northern girlfriend ‘You shouldn’t f*** with a London man’ is jailed

A Londoner who bullied his girlfriend from the north and told her neighbors 'don't fuck…

27 mins ago

Guy Ritchie with his glamorous wife Jacqui ainsley at the The Red Sea International Film Festival

Guy Ritchie accompanied glamorous wife Jacqui Ainsley at the opening night gala performance of What's…

30 mins ago

Zambia will cut power supply due to low water levels at Lake Kariba

Hydropower contributes more than 75 percent of Zambia's power generation.Zambia will begin rationing electricity supplies…

31 mins ago

Mother might have to tell her children Father Christmas, as she doesn’t have enough money for presents

A mother of four fears she will have to tell her children the truth about…

32 mins ago