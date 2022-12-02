Six-toed boy named Peggy after his grandmother, who webbed his feet

The little boy didn’t want to have his special toe removed, but his family insisted

‘Peggy’ was removed this week after warnings that James could develop hip problems

The mother of a four-year-old boy born with an extra toe named ‘Peggy’ has revealed why she decided the extra limb had to be removed.

Karina Williams, from Newcastle, took her son James, four, to have his extra toe removed after getting tired of having to buy two different sized pairs of shoes.

She told Daily Mail Australia that the toe was named after James’ grandmother Peggy, who was born with webbed feet but had died before he was born.

Due to the rare genetic mutation, some men in her family are born with an extra toe.

“It didn’t show up on the scan when I was pregnant, so I had no idea,” she said.

“We hoped there wouldn’t be a bone in it and they could just tie it off.”

However, the extra toe on the edge of the little boy’s left foot continued to grow with the other, eventually forming a nail and two bones.

Two years ago Ms Williams decided that ‘Peggy’ had to go, with the extra limb only being removed this week after the pandemic delayed surgery.

Babies born with an extra toe can develop hip problems later in life, which means it’s essential to have the surgery done when the child is as young as possible.

Ms Williams said James walked no different when he had the extra toe and could rotate it along with the other ten.

He was never embarrassed by the extra toe, but could get upset if other kids at daycare started “laughing and staring” at “Peggy.”

The toe needed some extra care, with Mrs. Williams making sure it was tucked in properly when James put on his shoes.

She also had to buy her son two pairs of shoes every six months because his feet grew so quickly.

Mrs. Williams had to buy a pair of size 10 shoes and the other pair of size 41 shoes to accommodate the extra toe.

James (pictured just before surgery) was prepared for the inevitability of surgery after several conversations with his mother, but was upset when it came time to say goodbye

James (pictured after surgery) can feel some tenderness where the extra toe was forever

James was prepared for the inevitability of surgery after several conversations with his mother, but was upset when it came time to say goodbye.

“He didn’t want to get rid of it,” she said.

“But it was the right decision to do it while he’s younger.”

Since then, the family had become attached to the extra toe, but the cost of shoes and the risk of James having hip problems later in life meant it had to go.

Ms. Williams even tried to put a mold around the little boy’s foot two days before the surgery in the hope that ‘Peggy’ would be remembered forever.

James is now home recovering from the surgery and will wear a bandage on his foot for 10 days before the stitches dissolve.

He may feel some tenderness where the extra toe has been all his life.