SIX THINGS WE LEARNED as Man United crumbled to a Aston Villa comeback in 2-2

Manchester United fell back in the second half as Aston Villa saved a late 2-2 draw in Perth.

Jadon Sancho gave the Red Devils the lead in the 25th minute and an own goal by Matty Cash gave Erik ten Hag’s team a 2-0 lead at halftime.

Leon Bailey pulled one back shortly after the second half before Calum Chambers completed the comeback deep in added time.

Sports post identified six key things we learned during the game as the two Premier League clubs build on the new season.

Erik ten Hag’s team faded in the second half after Aston Villa made a comeback with two goals

The front three of Ten Hag continue to connect well

Manchester United fans had good reason to wonder where the goals would come from if last season’s top goalscorer, Cristiano Ronaldo, were absent, but Erik ten Hag’s side have risen to the challenge during the tour.

United have scored a total of 13 goals in four games in Thailand and Australia, and conceded four while going home unbeaten, despite the disappointment that Aston Villa equalized in stoppage time.

Anthony Martial and Jadon Sancho have each scored three with Marcus Rashford on two. It is a promising return from three players who finished last season with a total of 11 goals for the club, less than half of Ronaldo’s tally of 24.

Marcus Rashford (pictured), Jadon Sancho and Anthony Martial continued to impress the boss

Ten Hag has been impressed with the way his forwards have bonded and found support from their full-backs on tour, and the first goal against Villa was probably the best of them all.

The move started with Diogo Dalot on the right back and went through Martial, Bruno Fernandes and then Rashford on the left. He found Luke Shaw on the overlap and the defender’s cross on the back post was shot in by Sancho.

United fade in second half

Ten Hag will be concerned about how Villa turned the Perth game around after United dominated the first half.

Villa was on top long before the United manager made big changes in the 67th minute, and Calum Chambers’ header equalizing the final action of the game was fully deserved.

Steven Gerrard’s side was by far the strongest team United have dealt with on tour. Liverpool were undercooked, knocking out three different teams when they lost 4-0 to United in Bangkok, Melbourne Victory wasn’t the toughest opponent and Crystal Palace missed more than half of their first team.

United’s pressing play seemed to wane as the game got longer and Villa created more chances in 45 minutes than United’s three other opponents combined.

Leon Bailey drove Aston Villa’s comeback in the second half with a goal in the 49th minute

Perth’s pitch struggles to show off Premier League football

Not every sports ground in Australia is up to the challenge of hosting Premier League football.

One of the advantages of United touring Down Under is the excellent facilities, and that was the case again this trip.

The Optus Stadium is also an excellent venue, but the pitch in Perth was not the best and that problem was exacerbated by a deluge at lunchtime in the Western Australian capital.

The hosts couldn’t be blamed for the weather, but parts of the pitch had already been re-landscaped to meet the demands of the Aussie Rules season and a third football game over the course of the week (and the second in 24 hours) .

Heavy rain in Perth left the surface ‘barely playable’ according to some sources, and confirmation that the match would go ahead came only two and a half minutes before kick-off after a field inspection and intensive work by stadium staff with dryers and pitchforks.

The surface was soaked from the heavy rain, but the race went ahead after a late inspection

It wasn’t nearly as bad as Beijing’s Bird’s Nest stadium in 2016 when the first overseas Manchester derby between United and City was cancelled, but it still had a significant impact on the game with players struggling on the poor surface that fell apart badly.

Another downpour before halftime saw fans pouring in to the halls, while strong winds poured rain into the stands.

Indeed, when John McGinn made a mistake on Dalot early in the second half, the United fullback slid 10 yards on his behind through the mud.

And at one point in the second half the wind was so strong that the empty plastic seats left by the substitutes started blowing across the pitch.

Maguire handed boo procrastination

Harry Maguire can breathe a sigh of relief after only minimal cheers from fans before kick-off after the cheers that marred United’s game against Palace in Melbourne.

United insiders believe the negative response to Maguire at the MCG on Tuesday night was local Aussie fans enjoying a bit of sledding at the expense of a high-profile sportsman going through a rough patch.

But after being booed by English fans at Wembley in March, Maguire can do without it before the new season starts as he looks to get his career back on track.

Harry Maguire kept his captaincy for next season after the arrival of Erik ten Hag

The 29-year-old may keep the Ten Hag captaincy, but he will face more competition in the central defense this season after the arrival of Lisandro Martinez, who will certainly play.

To be fair to Maguire, he did very little wrong at Optus Stadium to be booed and scored almost early when his header from close range from Shaw’s corner was well saved by Emiliano Martinez.

He also prevented a near-certain 2-1 goal, sliding in to keep out Leon Bailey’s attempt after the Villa goalscorer David de Gea rounded.

Need better performance from Van de Beek

Ten Hag said in the week that Donny van de Beek has to prove himself, and it is fair to say that the Dutchman will have to play better than he did against Villa.

Van de Beek started in midfield in the absence of Scott McTominay – who was not playable but trained in Perth earlier in the day – and struggled to impress in the 67 minutes he was on the pitch.

A number of players have shown themselves well this summer – especially Martial, Sancho, Fred and Dalot – and Van de Beek must do the same.

Donny van de Beek replaces Scott McTominay as Dutchman prays to win Ten Hag’s favor

Just because the 25-year-old played on the Ajax squad that led Ten Hag to the Champions League semi-finals in 2019 before moving to Old Trafford for £40m two years ago is it unlikely that he will play a prominent role at United unless he has a clear role in the team and raises his game significantly.

“Donny has the capabilities, I’ve seen it, but he has to prove himself,” Ten Hag said on Monday. “I as a manager and the coaching staff around him can do everything I can to create the right conditions for him to perform, but in the end the player has to do it himself.”

Australia puts Palace and Villa in the shadow of United

There was never any doubt that United headlined the English clubs touring Australia, but Palace and Villa could forgive feeling a little left out.

In Melbourne, both dugouts were decked out with the United crest and branding, although Palace occupied one of them.

And again in Perth, the two teams walked to United’s signature tune This Is The One by The Stone Roses before being treated to Villa with a rendition of Glory Glory Man United.

The numbers rather endorse United’s status here. After Ten Hag’s side sold out the MCG, there were 58,228 at Optus Stadium, compared to 33,919 for Leeds against Palace on Friday.