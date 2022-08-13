Six teens arrested after Audi crashed into Melbourne art gallery

<!–

Six teens who allegedly took a nighttime joy ride in a stolen luxury car before crashing into an art gallery and trying to escape in a taxi were arrested Saturday morning.

According to police, the youths lost control of the reinforced Audi, driving through the stone barrier and through the front of the art gallery, causing extensive damage in Melbourne’s northeastern suburb of Kalorama just after 3 a.m.

By the time Victorian police officers were able to get to the scene, all the car’s occupants had fled – except for a teenage girl who was arrested by police near the damaged art gallery.

The Kapi Art Space suffered extensive damage as a result of the crash.

A supposedly stolen Audi crashed into the side of a boutique gallery (pictured) in Kalorama in northeast Melbourne after a group of youths reportedly took it for a spin in the early hours of Saturday morning

Police found the teens as they reportedly tried to escape in a rideshare car from the scene at the Kapi Gallery (pictured)

The Kapi Gallery (pictured) was badly damaged in the crash that wiped out the luxury car on the front wall

Police then received reports of a car theft on a nearby road and poured into the street.

Officers saw a car with shared cars drive by as they converged on the reported street.

Police saw four young passengers in the car, three teenage boys and a teenage girl, and waved at the driver.

They then took them into custody.

The last of the six teens was picked up by Dog Squad police dogs.

“The five teens are expected to be questioned this morning, while the sixth has been taken to hospital with a leg injury after being bitten by the police dog,” the Victoria police said on Saturday morning.

The police are calling on any witnesses and anyone with camera or dashcam images or information to contact Crime Stoppers.