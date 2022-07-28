Six teenagers arrested following an Oxley, Brisbane, BMW SUV car crash

Five teenagers and a 12-year-old face court after they ram a supposedly stolen BMW into a garage.

At around 12:20 p.m. on Wednesday, a black BMW SUV with seven people in it crashed into the garage of a house in Oxley, Brisbane.

The police received a report about 9 a.m. that the allegedly stolen vehicle was being driven ‘dangerously’ near Blackbutt, north of Brisbane, and was thus following the car from a helicopter.

“In its attempts to evade the police, the car has ended up in the backstreets here in Oxley and at this stage our investigation shows that it lost control of the vehicle, passed through some barricades here in the park and then a entered the house and picked up another car from the garage,’ said Inspector Karl Hahne.

A resident of the Oxley home, a man in his fifties, was injured by flying debris from the crash, but was fortunately not hit by the vehicle.

He was treated for chest pain at Princess Alexandra Hospital and remains in a stable condition.

A resident of the Oxley home, a man in his fifties, was injured by flying debris from the crash and was treated at Princess Alexandra Hospital (above) for chest pain

The seven people in the car were taken to Queensland Children’s Hospital for examination and treated for soft tissue damage.

Neighbor Adam Jones said he rushed to see the accident after hearing a loud bang.

“There were police everywhere – four or five police cars,” he said courier post.

“Once they crashed, they were all out of the car, so when the police came they didn’t really know what was going on.”

Another neighbor said she heard the crash from her home as well.

“I had the plumber come over and he told me to come and see… the plumber said he thought a meth lab had exploded! It was a good big sound,’ she said.

Insp Hahne claimed the car was stolen from Paddington on Tuesday and used in a series of violations, but did not elaborate on what the violations were.

Five of the teens in the car and the 12-year-old will be charged with the accident in Richlands Children’s Court on Thursday.

Police allege the black BMW SUV was stolen from Paddington on Tuesday and used for a series of offenses before crashing into the garage of the Brisbane home.

A 15-year-old boy from Crestmead who allegedly drove the BMW was charged once with unlawful use of a motor vehicle, driving without a license, dangerous use of a motor vehicle, negligent acts causing harm and acts intended to avoid lawful arrest. .

He was also charged with three counts of willful damage and two counts of theft.

A 12-year-old Kingston boy was charged with two charges, each of unlawful use of a motor vehicle and theft.

A 14-year-old Wondai boy, a 13-year-old Regents Park boy, a 13-year-old Crestmead boy and a 13-year-old Murgon boy were all charged with one count of unlawful use of a motor vehicle and two thefts.

Police have not charged the seventh person in the vehicle.

The police are further investigating the circumstances of the accident and are calling on anyone with relevant information to contact Crime Stoppers.