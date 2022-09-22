Six-team County Championship and Blast reduction among recommendations of High-Performance Review

A new county championship comprising a six-team first division, trials of the red Kookaburra ball and a reduction in T20 Blast matches from 14 to 10 are among the 17 recommendations in the men’s High-Performance Review, published by the ECB on Thursday.

The review, colloquially described as the “red-ball reset”, was ordered in the wake of England’s crushing Ashes defeat in January and was led by Andrew Strauss – the former England captain who also served as interim director of cricket after the firing Ashley Giles earlier this year.

The report’s recommendations are divided into four categories covering the specifics of high performance, the need to equip players to compete in all conditions around the world, the creation of a domestic structure that is “best for counties, players, fans and England men’s team”, and the overall need to inspire future generations to take up the game.

Speaking at Lord’s on the eve of the release, Strauss insisted it was now up to the First Class Counties to digest his recommendations, particularly those relating to the domestic schedule, and embrace them for the benefit of the game. However, according to the wishes of the counties, there will be no changes to the existing domestic structure before 2024.

Strauss, who captained England to victory in Australia in 2010-11 and whose Test team was the last England team to be ranked No.1 in the world, said the changes were necessary both for England to return to the top of the ​​the sport across all formats for an extended period, but also to protect English cricket from what he described as “shifting tectonic plates” in the global game, amid the current proliferation of T20 franchise leagues.

“The game has to be united if we are to achieve these ambitions and we have to be open to change,” Strauss said. “The most consistent message we received, from players to fans and coaches, was that the status quo is not an option.”

They slide into action during Hampshire’s ongoing Championship game against Kent•Getty Images

Fifteen of the 17 recommendations can be voted on by the ECB Board and implemented without recourse to the counties. However, the remaining two, relating to the T20 blow-up and restructuring of the county championship, will require a two-thirds majority in a vote of the 18 counties, and will almost certainly be met with opposition from members facing a reduction in first-class matches, and managers who depend on income from home Blast matches in particular.

The proposal, as it stands, is a six-team first division and a 12-team second division, divided into two conferences, the winners of which will face each other in a promotion play-off at the end of the season. The first-class season would begin in May, with matches in June, July and September either side of a window for Hundred in August.

In a bid to ensure a wider spread of first-class tournaments at the height of summer, the review proposes an increased focus on Lions tournaments in the August window, as well as a series of “festival” games involving local rivals that would be separate from the County Championship. The One-Day Cup, which this season took place in the shadow of Hundredes, would be moved to April to become a pre-season.

“I encourage people to consider our proposals as a package and I welcome the opportunity for informed debate on the recommended changes to men’s domestic structure,” Strauss added.

“There are no easy answers to the men’s domestic structure. The recommendations have prioritized a more coherent schedule that is more manageable for overworked players, coaches and ground staff, while providing the quality and quantity of cricket that fans want to see and which meets our high-performance goals.

“That includes playing first-class cricket in every month from May to September, increasing the standard and intensity of the LV= Insurance County Championship and ensuring more opportunities for the best players to play across all domestic competitions.”

A trial of the Kookaburra ball has also been suggested in place of Dukes, which tends to swing and seam for longer and therefore encourages a proliferation of medium-pacers in County Cricket. Combined with a greater focus on pitch preparation – an important consideration this week in light of Glen Chapple’s criticism of the surface during Lancashire’s two-day win at Chelmsford – Strauss hopes this will help mimic overseas conditions and better prepare for England’s bowlers for future tournaments.

To that end, the report also recommends a north-south red-ball competition to be played overseas in pre-season, featuring the star players from the previous year’s championship, and plans for England Under-17 matches against international opposition.

Amid concerns that under the new proposal smaller counties would inevitably become feeder clubs for the more successful Division One teams, the report also calls for more incentive-based payments to counties for producing winning teams and thus future England cricketers.

Richard Thompson, ECB president, said the board and executive unanimously support the review’s recommendations and urged counties to put their concerns aside for the greater good.

“We are aware of the challenges in many counties in relation to the reduction of red ball cricket in particular,” said Thompson. “These concerns have been taken on board and reflected in the recommendations. If there is a reduction in the amount of cricket for a sensible and workable schedule along with seeing the best players more often, I think that is a good trade-off, especially as it will improve England’s chances of success in the future.

“It is important that, going into next season, the First-Class Counties are aware of what they are playing for in 2024.”