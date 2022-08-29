Six people arrested over alleged shooting of ex Mongols bikie Sam Abdulrahim

<!–

Three teenagers are among six people arrested in connection with the alleged shooting at the funeral of ex-Mongolian biker Sam “The Punisher” Abdulrahim.

Victoria Police made the arrests more than two months after Abdulrahim was shot outside Fawkner Cemetery, in northern Melbourne, on June 25.

The 32-year-old was shot eight times while in his Mercedes-Benz during his cousin’s funeral procession.

He recovered “miraculously” just two weeks later, sharing an ominous post showing his bullet-riddled chest from his hospital bed.

Police searched Epping, Lalor, Craigieburn, Meadow Heights, Docklands and Greenvale at 8:30 a.m. Monday.

An 18-year-old Epping male, 18-year-old Lalor male, 20-year-old Meadow Heights female, 24-year-old Meadow Heights male, 20-year-old Docklands male and a 19-year-old Greenvale male were arrested.

The six people are said to have helped two gunmen carry out the ambush, which police believed the alleged gunmen had fled abroad.

Detective Inspector Mark Hatt said the alleged gunmen left Australia two days after the attack and police knew who they were.

‘We know who they are. We know where they are. And we will bring them back in due course to appear in court,” he said.

Inspector Hatt praised police for arresting the six people during Monday’s raids.

“Today’s arrests are the culmination of an exhaustive two-month investigation by Armed Forces Detectives and I will make it clear that this investigation is far from complete,” he said.

“I know that this shooting and subsequent carjacking has caused great concern to the community, as is often the case when we see incidents of significant violence taking place so publicly.

“I want to assure people that the police are doing everything they can to hold everyone involved in this incident to account, whatever role they played.”

Attackers traveling in a Mazda ambushed Mr Abdulrahim’s car and fired several shots at the kickboxer’s luxury car during the botched shooting.

Abdulrahim then managed to escape and drive to a nearby police station to seek help.

The arrests come after police managed to track down one of the alleged attempted killers from a pair of plastic jerry cans he bought at Bunnings Warehouse in Epping on June 15.

CCTV footage from Bunnings’ purchase shows him taking the two cans to a silver Subaru Impreza WRX with two other people inside.

Detectives claim the cans were used to carry fuel intended to burn the Mazda SUV driven in the attempted murder.

However, the jerry cans were never used as the Mazda was destroyed in a crash as it fled the scene of the shooting.

Video footage shot minutes after the crash shows one of the killers jumping into the trash can of a fast food restaurant in an attempt to hide before leaving less than a minute later to look for another spot.

Another of the alleged killers was spotted by CCTV walking down a residential street in Epping with a loaded Coles shopping bag.

However, the near-killers are probably more concerned about revenge from the former Mongol.