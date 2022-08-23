Six months into deadly conflict in Ukraine, RICHARD PENDLEBURY returns to find grief and defiance

Outside Saint Michael’s Monastery in Kiev, one of Vladimir Putin’s “miracle weapons” – a thermobaric rocket launcher – is being lifted onto a flatbed trailer.

It has a blast hole in the armored turret, possibly caused by a British donated anti-tank missile. And while it will play no further role in Putin’s “special military operation,” it will participate in an “ironic parade” of captured Russian equipment to mark today’s Ukrainian Independence Day.

The shattered hulls of dozens of Putin’s tanks, armored fighting vehicles and other heavy equipment stretch from block to block along Khreshchatyk, Kiev’s main boulevard; a lively demonstration of Ukraine’s surprising success in resisting the Russian invasion.

We are exactly six months into Europe’s most dangerous conflict since World War II. Winter has turned into spring and now high summer and tomato vines laden with fruit grow through a fissure that spans a collapsed highway where it crosses the Irpin River. I can guess why they are there. In early March, I stood there, in a snow storm, as refugees crossed the river on a makeshift wooden pontoon.

Boxes of bread, fruits and vegetables were left there for the fugitives to pick as they passed. Some of those donated tomatoes must have fallen through holes in the torn road, and when the weather warmed up, their seeds germinated.

It is an example of how nature can adapt to survive. But what about Ukraine itself?

The scenes in Station Street in Kiev’s satellite city of Bucha in April, where evidence of war crimes was found

Stationsstraat is now a very different picture four months later as the Ukrainian resistance continues

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addresses the media after the Crimean Platform Summit, in Kiev, on Tuesday

Beyond all expectations, most of this country remains independent. More than five million of his wives and children fled the country as refugees in the early weeks of the war, when it looked like Ukraine was about to collapse. Instead, it was the Russians who suffered defeat after an embarrassing defeat.

Ukraine claims to have killed some 45,000 ‘occupiers’ on the battlefield and is about to launch a major counter-offensive to retake the southern city of Kherson. President Volodymyr Zelensky has promised that his troops will eventually take back Crimea, which Russia annexed in 2014.

The Russians gave up their attempt to take Kiev in late March and have concentrated their efforts on the Donbas region to the east. The nearest active front lines are now hundreds of miles from the capital. Yet Kiev is on a new knife. Many people I’ve spoken to here, including high-level diplomatic sources, fear that Putin will choose Independence Day to retaliate against Ukraine — and Kiev in particular — with a retaliatory barrage of ballistic missiles.

The successful attacks on Russian bases in Crimea over the past week have fueled such fear. “It was like poking Putin with a stick. He has been humiliated,” a diplomat told me.

Russia has also blamed Ukraine for the recent car bomb murder in Moscow of the daughter of ultra-nationalist philosopher Alexander Dugin, known by some as ‘Putin’s Brain’. Dugin has called for revenge.

President Zelensky has warned citizens of the possibility of “dirty” and “cruel” attacks. Officials in ministries here have been told to work from home today. Yesterday, the US embassy warned here that the “department of state has information that Russia is stepping up its efforts to carry out attacks on Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure and government facilities in the coming days.”

I returned to Ukraine on the night sleeper to Kiev for the first time since April. Civil airspace remains closed, so there is still no other way to reach the city than by road.

The last time I came this side – on the first day of the war – no one went east, only west. Now I share my four-seater compartment with a couple from Kiev who have decided to return from exile.

Beyond all expectations, most of this country has remained independent for six months since the start of the conflict

Ukrainians arrive in Khreschatyk Street to see the seized military equipment and weapons, including tanks and self-propelled artillery systems from Russia

A woman holds the flag of Ukraine as she looks out over a row of destroyed Russian military vehicles on display in Kiev’s Maidan Square

The rest of the train is also full; usually with mothers and children or young women who have spent the past six months as refugees and are now returning. There is no air conditioning or even refreshments during the 15 hour journey. But people want to go home.

At the Kiev Central Station, the ornate hall is silent. The Red Cross first aid post has disappeared. Outside, most of the anti-tank obstacles and military checkpoints that stood on every street in early war have also disappeared. Traffic is nose to tail again.

I was eager to return to Bucha, the satellite city of Kiev that became synonymous with the murder of civilians by the Russian army. On the surface, it has also come back to life. The glaziers and construction teams have been busy.

Railway Station Street, which had provided a spectacular view of devastation in April, now resembles any other quiet suburban thoroughfare.

The field behind the Church of St Andrew the First, where I stood in the rain and watched the corpse being recovered from a mass grave after the murdered body, is covered with summer grass and flowers. But beneath the calm surface, a deep trauma remains. In the crypt, several old ladies are talking. Neonila, 82, tells me, “We still live here in fear. I am startled when I hear the air raid siren and I have a feeling that the Russians will come back.

“Recovery is much more difficult for those who went through what happened here in Bucha than it is for those who have become refugees. I saw a woman pushing a cart of water, shot dead right in front of me. You don’t forget things like that.’

About the possibility of rocket attacks today, she said: ‘Independence Day is a holiday for us, but I don’t think many will celebrate it. It’s not the time for that. Ukraine is stuck in someone’s [she means Putin’s] throat now and they won’t leave us alone.’

The pastor, Father Andrii Halavin, says life remains difficult for many.

A young girl stands in front of a Russian tank on Tuesday on the Day of the State Flag of Ukraine in Kiev

“Some still don’t have a roof over their heads,” he says. ‘The state cannot help all those people enough, because everything has to go to help the boys on the front line. Everyone understands, but it doesn’t make the lives of those who lost their homes any less miserable.’

Irina’s plight is particularly tragic. She must stay in the war-damaged house on the outskirts of Bucha where the Russians murdered her husband, brother and two of her cousins. She has nowhere else to go.

I went looking for her this week, because on another horrific day in April, Mail photographer Jamie Wiseman and I witnessed the recovery of half a dozen murdered civilians who had been shot, then piled on top of each other and burned with gasoline by Russian troops.

At the time, the victims had not yet been identified. Now I know that two of the bodies belonged to Irina’s cousins.

She is clearly still in shock. Her house is scarred by shrapnel and machine gun fire. Her front door has been removed by the Russians to make a barricade and has yet to be properly replaced. Her fence was knocked down by a tank.

We talk in the overgrown garden where her brother was tortured and executed – she shows me a photo of his shattered body that she keeps on her phone.

“Why did they kill my family?” she asks repeatedly. “I have no idea why they committed such atrocity. Wednesday is a big anniversary for our country, but many people expect new attacks as a result. Putin likes to turn our cities into rubble.’

The Russians may have retreated, but the forests and fields around Bucha continue to stir new terrors. In the city’s main cemetery, there are 21 fresh graves. The funerals took place earlier this week.

Each plot has a cross with a species name tag. But there are no names, just numbers – these are the graves of the unidentifiable dead. The first simply says, “Here lies number 252. May they rest in peace.”

Nearby, three siblings tend the grave of their mother who was murdered during the occupation. They are coy and downbeat. “Months have passed since our mother was murdered, but nothing has really changed,” says one of the young men. “This war has stolen our youth.”

Today should be a celebration for Ukraine. The country has much to be proud of in the way it has withstood its giant neighbor. But with Putin as your enemy, death is never far away.