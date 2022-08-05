Six-month-old baby with a FULL head of hair compared to Steve from Stranger Things

A six-month-old baby has taken TikTok by storm thanks to her incredible mane that has earned her comparisons to Stranger Things’ Steve “The Hair” Harrington.

Hannah Beddows, who lives in England, shared an adorable video this week, that shows how her daughter Willow was born with her dark locks, explaining in the onscreen text that she was told “most of her hair will fall out.”

The footage then cuts to a photo of the baby girl now, revealing that her thick brown hair hasn’t gone anywhere — and almost down to her chin at this point.

Hannah Beddows, who lives in England, went viral on TikTok this week when she shared an adorable video of her six-month-old daughter Willow’s wild hair.

Willow was born with the incredible mane and the mother explained in the on-screen text that ‘most of her hair will fall out’

Most babies lose their hair after six months, but that wasn’t the case for Willow

Beddows placed a series of crying laughing emojis in the caption to show her amusement at the wildly inaccurate prediction.

Most babies born with her lose it in the first six months of life due to hormonal changes in the body, according to Growth through WebMD. The hair will eventually grow back, but this doesn’t seem to be a problem for Willow.

Beddows’ video has been viewed 5.8 million times in just three days and has received more than 20,000 comments from fans.

Willow and her wild hair immediately reminded fans of Stranger Things of the same person: Steven Harrington.

Beddows’ video has been viewed 5.8 million times and Willow’s incredible mane immediately reminded fans of Stranger Things’ Steven Harrington (pictured left)

The fictional character, played by actor Joe Keery in the Netflix series, is known for his voluminous brown hair that he meticulously styled with Farrah Fawcett hairspray, earning him the nickname Steve ‘The Hair’ Harrington.

‘This is Steve Harrington as a baby,’ one person commented, while another joked, ‘Steve Harrington when he wakes up.’

“Steve the hair harrington,” someone added.

A Stranger Things enthusiast borrowed a line from the show, writing, ‘Am I dreaming or is that? [you] Harrington?’

A week before Willow went viral, her mom told me she was getting her first haircut

Beddows shared a sweet video of her holding her daughter while another woman cut her long locks

At the end of the clip, the proud mom shared a photo of Willow after her first haircut

Beddows revealed a week before her video went viral that Willow has already gotten her first haircut after her locks grew so long that they covered her eyes.

In the sweet video, the mother holds her daughter in her arms while another woman carefully trims the six-month-old’s locks.

They eventually change positions and Beddows has Willow sit on the counter and play with a spray bottle while the barber continues to work.

The baby smiled during the process and at the end of the clip, the proud mom shared a photo of Willow after her first haircut.