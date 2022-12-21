Six locals given Australian Open wildcards

Hijikata, 21, made his grand slam debut at the US Open this year and this season has jumped from No. 375 to No. 164 in the world.
“It will mean a lot to me to go out on the field in front of a home crowd and leave everything behind and hopefully do well,” said Hikikata.
After failing to qualify in the second round of the last Open, 20-year-old Gadecki will make her main-draw debut in January. Gadecki, who is coached by Ash Barty, sat out the 2021 Australian Open due to vaccination requirements at the time.
Hunter has had an impressive season in 2022, winning three doubles titles and three of four singles rubbers for Australia at the Billie Jean King Cup final – a performance that earned her the Billie Jean King Cup Heart award.
“I’m incredibly grateful to have been given the opportunity to play at home and I want to continue playing at the level I was able to play at the Billie Jean King Cup,” said Hunter.
Kubler’s campaign at Wimbledon, where he reached the last 16 in a career-best finish, would have placed him comfortably within the ranking cut-off – were it not for the decision of the governing body not to award ranking points at the grand slam. That decision followed Wimbledon banning Russian and Belarusian players in protest of the invasion of Ukraine.
There are two men’s wildcards available for Australians that have yet to be announced. John Millman (149), James Duckworth (159), Aleks Vukic and Omar Jasika have so far missed the draw cards. Jasika put his career on hold when he was handed a two-year suspension in 2018 for a positive cocaine test.
Dominic Thiem, the former world No. 3 Austrian who currently ranks No. 102, is also out of direct entry. If he misses, Tennis Australia will likely give him a wild card. If that happens, there will be one spot left for an Australian player.
Meanwhile, US No. 19 Frances Tiafoe has also signed up to play at the Kooyong Classic leading up to the grand slam. He joins world No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz, Australian star Alex de Minaur and US top-10 Taylor Fritz.