Six locals given Australian Open wildcards

Hijikata, 21, made his grand slam debut at the US Open this year and this season has jumped from No. 375 to No. 164 in the world.

“It will mean a lot to me to go out on the field in front of a home crowd and leave everything behind and hopefully do well,” said Hikikata.

After failing to qualify in the second round of the last Open, 20-year-old Gadecki will make her main-draw debut in January. Gadecki, who is coached by Ash Barty, sat out the 2021 Australian Open due to vaccination requirements at the time.

Hunter has had an impressive season in 2022, winning three doubles titles and three of four singles rubbers for Australia at the Billie Jean King Cup final – a performance that earned her the Billie Jean King Cup Heart award.

“I’m incredibly grateful to have been given the opportunity to play at home and I want to continue playing at the level I was able to play at the Billie Jean King Cup,” said Hunter.