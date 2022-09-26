Six homes of iconic Ramsay St homes made famous by soap Neighbors lose bid for heritage status

Ramsay Street will not go down in Australian history as a listed building, a new report shows Monday.

A petition for six houses at Pin Oak Court in Melbourne’s Vermont South, to receive heritage protection based on their appearance on the soap Neighbours, was rejected at a Whitehorse Council meeting Monday night.

A heritage claim requires the site to have ‘historical, aesthetic and social significance’.

Councilor Andrew Munroe spoke at the meeting, as reported by The Herald Sunand downplayed the cultural importance of the houses.

‘Pin Oak Court is not a Como House… it is not Windsor Castle. They are six 40-50 year old houses in a secluded cul-de-sac,” he said.

“When the (security) guards are gone, what’s the point – an unregulated pop culture museum for these poor residents?” Munroe added.

Councilor Mark Lane pointed to the cancellation of the long-running soap as further evidence that the houses have no heritage value.

“The neighbors didn’t end in vain – it was a great show, but the ratings were dropping,” Lane said.

Pin Oak Court was the location for external shots of the famous Neighbors location Ramsay Street, which is located in the fictional suburb of Erinsborough.

It comes after nearly a million fans tuned in to Channel 10 in July to bid farewell to Neighbours.

Following the monster ratings, there was talk of a reboot of the long-running series.

TV Tonight reported that Channel 10 boss Beverley McGarvey says it’s possible the show could return.

The report suggests that character spin-offs, one-off specials, and reunion episodes could be a way to reinvigorate the characters.

There was an outpouring of grief from fans and supporters in March when it was announced that Neighbors would be ending its epic 37th anniversary.

The show was canceled after British broadcaster Channel 5 confirmed its decision not to renew their contract to broadcast the Australian soap with producers Fremantle Australia.