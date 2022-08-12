Six Flags CEO says parks became ‘cheap day care’ amid plummeting stocks and drops in attendance

<!–

A shocking year at Six Flags ends in the loss of nearly two million customers and a collapse in its inventory value.

The world’s largest theme park operator reported loss of visitors after implementing an initiative to reduce the presence of “noisy teenagers” in their parks, according to company CEO Selim Bassoul.

Shares of the Texas-based theme park fell 18% to $21.12 on Thursday after it was announced that visitor numbers at the 27 parks were down 22% from last year. year.

Bassoul, who was named CEO in 2021, attributes the decline in part to admission price increases in response to the handing out of too many discounts last year.

“So we just got the discounter or we became a teen daycare center,” and “it was a cheap teen daycare center,” he said.

Six Flags has more than 52,000 seasonal employees and 2,100 full-time employees in its 30 parks in North America

Bassoul’s “noisy” comments aren’t entirely unfounded, as the teens occasionally got violent at the amusement park.

Last month, a teen was arrested for aggravated assault on a police officer at Great Adventure in Jackson Township, NJ, when he pushed a cop called to the park over reported fights.

In 2021, Six Flags in Prince George’s County, Maryland, saw several fights break out in the parking lot during a park festival.

And in 2017, at the Six Flags in Gurnee, Illinois, police were called to the park after teens gave a 12-year-old “sucking punch” when the boy’s mother asked them to reduce their curses.

The teens then attacked the boy’s parents, beating and kicking them, according to reports.

A fight that broke out in 2020 at Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson Township, New Jersey.

A massive brawl at Six Flags Discovery Kingdom in Vallejo, CA during the 2021 Fright Fest.

In response, Bassoul and Six Flags continue to increase ticket prices to focus on “improving the guest experience.”

The company expects the number of visitors to fall by 20% to 25% this year.

Even with the drop in visitor numbers, the company reports an increase in total guest spend from $11.93 to $63.87 per guest.

“We want to be a park for the middle class and even the lower middle class,” he said.

“We believe our demographics are the median income of the US and I kind of migrate from what I call the Kmart, Walmart [customer] to perhaps the intended customers, if I say so.’

Fun facts about the world’s largest theme park owner Visitors to Six Flags Fiesta Texas in San Antonio take a ride on one of the world’s tallest pendulum attractions (over 17 stories high), the JOKER: Carnival of Chaos. Founded in 1961

Employs more than 52,000 seasonal employees between May and September and 2,100 full-time

Operates 27 parks in the United States, two in Mexico and one in Montreal, Canada

More than 925 attractions and 145 roller coasters

33 million guests (2019)

$1.5 billion in revenue reported in 2019 Source: Six flags

Six Flags also wants to improve wait times in the parks, which can go up to 30 minutes to park, up to 30 minutes to clear security, 15 to 25 minutes to use the restrooms and one to two hours to get food and drinks . take a ride, Bassoul said.

In the past year, the company claims to have lost approximately two million season ticket holders who did not renew their membership.

As a result, total revenue for the quarter declined 5% to $24 million, fueled by lower attendance and the $5 million reduction in sponsorship revenue.

A spokesperson for Six Flags told mailonline.com that they have no comment on the report.