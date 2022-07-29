Six children and 14 adults are rescued from flooded St Louis daycare

Six children and 14 adults were rescued from a St. Louis daycare center after it was flooded with three feet of water — and electrical outlets started sparking after the water hit them.

St. Louis firefighters from Company 29 were able to rescue 10 to 20 people, including adult camp counselors, at the Cornerstone Institutional Baptist Church in what was described by fire spokesman Nick Dunne as “thigh high water.”

A fire department spokesman said six children were rescued, while the others who were rescued were adults.

Photos shared with DailyMail.com showed the center filled with filthy water after the rescue attempt was completed.

“The water came in pretty quickly,” Edwards said. “The water was over the exhaust and it started sparking.”

The quick-thinking camp director took them to a dry area and called the fire department.

He said no one was hurt, just “a little shaken up.”

“We’ll just keep walking in blessing,” the pastor told MailOnline.

It was another close call in a week of rescues as a 100-year-old storm drenched the area in the dangerous rain.

Vehicles were completely engulfed in flooding this morning after severe flooding caused serious nuisance

John Ward, left, and a firefighter help Lynn Hartke wade through the flash floodwaters on Hermitage Avenue in St. Louis after severe flooding in the area

Matthew Robinson holds his dog Bebe as he and girlfriend Kimberly Tat are rescued from their home

An elderly woman is lifted onto a life raft by rescuers

On Tuesday, firefighters recovered the body of a man from a completely sunken vehicle on Skinker Boulevard and Enright Avenue in the Forest Park neighborhood.

The car was standing in eight feet of water in a low-lying area and the water was above the roof of the car.

“As the water receded, the car made itself visible,” said St. Louis fire chief Dennis Jenkerson.

The fire service was able to free the body of the deceased, but he has not been identified.

“We don’t know if the person ran into the water… It’s under investigation now,” Jenkerson said.

In St. Louis, a record eight inches of rain fell overnight, making many roads impassable as people had to leave their cars on Interstate 70 during the intense flash floods.

Residents in St. Louis woke up this morning to unprecedented amounts of water in their neighborhoods – cars and vehicles left on the street were completely submerged

The raging floods of the past week have washed away the age-old record of 6.85′, previously set on August 20, 1915.

The region has seen major flood damage – and city officials said they are preparing for even more rain tonight.

Drivers have been stranded by the once-in-a-century deluge – while other parts of the country have been scorched in a record-breaking coast-to-coast heat wave during a week of tumultuous weather warnings.

The National Weather Service of St. Louis has issued a flood emergency for the city, advising residents to seek higher elevations and not to walk or drive through flooded areas.

They recorded 8.81 inches of precipitation from Monday midnight to 9 a.m. Tuesday after the midmorning thunderstorms subsided over the area.

Terrified residents posted alarming videos and photos of flooded cars and flooded basements on social media as catastrophic flood levels continued to rise.

Images of the Forest Park DeBaliviere Metrolink station in St. Louis showed the tracks and platforms completely submerged — with only half of the information boards and stairs still visible.

Interstate 70 east of Mid Rivers Mall Drive near Costco was also made completely impassable by the flash flooding.

Highway 61 at Flint Hill was also closed due to the high water. The fire department reports that several cars are stranded on Interstate 44.

Firefighters in St. Louis were busy searching for stranded people in flooded vehicles.

The National Weather Service previously warned that more than a foot of rain could fall in central eastern Missouri and southwestern Illinois before the Flood ended after flooded neighborhoods turned into rivers and lakes overnight.

Locals were told by Metro that bus and train passengers could be delayed for hours throughout the week due to the intense flooding.