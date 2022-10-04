Six California high school football players allege former athletic trainer raped them

Six former California high school soccer players are suing their former school district and athletic trainer for sexually assaulting and raping them in the 2000s.

Anonymously identified as six separate John Does, the players say Colton High School’s Tiffany Gordon raped them while they were playing soccer between 2000 and 2007. Los Angeles Times.

The lawsuit alleges that other members of the football team, the players’ parents and school staff were aware of Gordon’s misconduct, while the school district failed to report or investigate the claims made to them.

Gordon worked as an athletic trainer under her father and longtime Colton High football coach and athletic director Harold Strauss before becoming the athletic director of Grand Terrace High School.

John Doe 7045 claims he told a coach about him and another student who was being abused and their plans to report it to the district. The coach’s wife then suggested that this would not work.

According to the lawsuit, the school district first became aware of allegations against Gordon between 2002 and 2006.

Former Colton High School track and field coach Tiffany Gordon (pictured) charged with rape and sexual assault in lawsuit filed by six former football players

The players tell of multiple cases of rape and abuse between 2000 and 2007

Gordon worked under her father, who was the longtime head football coach and athletic director at Colton High until his death in 2019.

“Despite rampant rumors of Gordon’s misconduct, (the school district) knowingly, intentionally, intentionally, intentionally, negligently and/or recklessly allowed Gordon to continue to abuse Colton High School’s varsity football players, including plaintiffs,” the lawsuit reads. .

“In doing so, the defendants fostered an ubiquitous and hostile environment that completely disregarded the rights and safety of underage athletes entrusted to (the district).”

The Colton Joint Unified School District (CJUSD) said in a statement that “although current members of the administrative team did not have leadership roles in the district 20 years ago, the district leadership team is deeply concerned about the allegations.”

“Our commitment is always for the safety and well-being of our students, families and employees, and we will work with local law enforcement to protect our community and extend our support to all victims in this case.”

The footballers were able to report these allegations under Assembly Bill 218, which went into effect on January 1 to provide alleged victims with an extended statute of limitations for civil claims.

“This important law gives survivors of sexual abuse a chance to be heard and a chance to heal,” said Brian Williams, the attorney representing the former athletes.

One player said they believed Gordon was targeting specific players because they often needed rides home from school or money for food

John Doe 7043 transferred to the school during his senior year in 2003. While on the soccer team, he said Gordon made overtures to him while inviting him to a drive-in theater date in which she sexually assaulted him in the back seat of the car. car .

John Doe 7047 joined the team in 2000 as a sophomore and claims Gordon first raped him when he was 16 and continued to do so throughout his high school career.

After joining the varsity football team in 2001, John Doe 7042 said he was sexually assaulted by Gordon while being treated for injuries sustained while playing football.

His abuse continued to escalate throughout his time at the school as he was subsequently allegedly raped by Gordon in the school locker room, bathrooms, the school gym and in a trailer.

While hearing rumors of Gordon’s sexual assault as a freshman, John Doe 7044 says he confronted the athletic trainer, who allegedly told him to send her nude photos of himself.

She sexually assaulted him the next day and continued until he broke off contact with her.

“They could have stopped it at any time,” he told the LA Times.

“Everyone knew from the moment I stepped into Colton High that it was a rumor, so at least they could have seen what this rumor was about. They never intervened to stop it.”

Pictured: The lawsuit filed by six former Colton High School football players against athletic coach Tiffany Gordon

Pictured: The players are accusing both Gordon and the Colton Joint Unified School District on various charges of negligence in addition to sexual battery and sexual harassment

John Doe 7044 added that he believes certain players were targeted because they often needed money to buy food or to drive home from school.

“I think the fact that we were a bunch of poor kids, nobody had the idea to protect us outside the football field,” he said.

Through the years of sexual abuse, the players said Gordon’s actions were considered “normal” and even praised for the way the coaches responded to the rumors.

They added that the abuse “significantly affected and shaped students’ perceptions of intimacy, relationships and responsibilities at a young and impressionable age.”

Gordon, who has been placed on administrative leave, did not immediately respond to a request for comment from DailyMail.com.

The school district said it has made itself “fully available” to Colton Police in its investigation.