Sitting ducks? Russian military shortcomings seen in troop deaths

By FELIPE DANA and JOANNA KOZLOWSKA (Associated Press)

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia’s military leadership came under increasing scrutiny Wednesday as details emerged of how at least 89 Russian soldiers, and possibly many more, were killed in a Ukrainian artillery strike on a single building.

The scene last weekend in the Russian-occupied eastern Ukrainian city of Makiivka, where the soldiers were temporarily stationed, appears to have been a recipe for disaster. Hundreds of Russian troops were reportedly clustered in a building close to the war’s front line, well within range of the enemy’s Western-supplied precision artillery, possibly close to an ammunition depot, and perhaps unwittingly aiding Kiev’s forces to target them. zoom .

It was one of the deadliest attacks on Kremlin forces since the start of the war more than 10 months ago, and the highest death toll in a single incident recognized by both sides in the conflict to date.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine claimed that the Makiivka attack killed about 400 mobilized Russian soldiers housed in a vocational school building. About 300 more of them were injured, officials said. Due to the fighting, it was not possible to verify the claims made by either side.

The Russian army tried to blame the soldiers for their own deaths. General Lieutenant Sergei Sevryukov said in a statement late Tuesday that their phone signals enabled Kiev’s armed forces to “determine the coordinates of the location of military personnel” and launch an attack.

Emily Ferris, a Research Fellow on Russia and Eurasia at the Royal United Services Institute in London, told The Associated Press that it is “very difficult to verify” whether mobile phone signaling and geolocation were responsible for the accurate attack.

She noted that active-duty Russian soldiers are prohibited from using their phones precisely because there have been so many instances of them being used on targets in recent years, including by both sides in the war in Ukraine. The conflict has made ample use of modern technology.

She also noted that blaming the soldiers themselves was a “useful narrative” for Moscow, as it helps deflect criticism and focus attention on the official ban on mobile phones.

Russian President Vladimir Putin also tried to spark the conversation when he took part via video link on Wednesday in a broadcasting ceremony for a frigate equipped with the Russian Navy’s new hypersonic missiles.

Putin said the Zircon missiles aboard Admiral Gorshkov’s frigate were a “unique weapon”, capable of flying at nine times the speed of sound and with a range of 1,000 kilometers (620 mi). Russia says the missiles cannot be intercepted.

Meanwhile, away from the battlefields, France said on Wednesday it will send French-made AMX-10 RC light tanks to Ukraine – a first from a Western European country – after an afternoon phone call between French President Emmanuel Macron and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Wednesday.

The French Presidency did not say how many tanks would be delivered and when. The NATO member has given Ukraine anti-tank and air defense missiles and rocket launchers.

The weekend’s Makiivka strike appeared to be the latest blow to the military prestige of the Kremlin, which is struggling to advance its neighbor’s invasion amid a successful Ukrainian counter-offensive.

But Ferris, the analyst, said “some caution should be exercised in leaning too heavily on this (attack) as a sign of (the) Russian military’s weakness.”

As details of the strike trickled out in recent days, some observers found military sloppiness at the root of so many deaths.

British intelligence officials said on Wednesday Moscow’s “unprofessional” military practices were likely partly responsible for the high casualty rate.

“Given the extent of the damage, there is a realistic possibility that ammunition was stored near troop quarters, which detonated during the attack and caused secondary explosions,” the UK Defense Ministry said on Twitter.

In the same post, the ministry said the building hit by Ukrainian missiles was no more than 12 kilometers (7.5 miles) from the frontline, in “one of the most contested areas of the conflict,” in the partially Russian-occupied Donetsk region. . .

“The Russian military has a record of unsafe ammunition storage from well before the current war, but this incident shows how unprofessional practices contribute to Russia’s high casualty rate,” the update said.

The Russian Defense Ministry, in a rare admission of losses, initially said the attack killed 63 troops. But as emergency services searched the ruins, the death toll mounted. The deputy commander of the regiment was among those killed.

That led to renewed criticism within Russia of how the broader military campaign is being handled by the Defense Ministry.

Vladlen Tatarsky, a well-known military blogger, accused Russian generals of “showing their own stupidity and incomprehension of what is going on (among) the troops, where everyone has mobile phones.”

“In addition, artillery fire in places where there is cover is often adjusted by telephone. There are simply no other ways,” Tatarsky wrote in a Telegram post.

Others blamed the decision to station hundreds of troops in one place. “The mobile phone story isn’t too convincing,” wrote military blogger Semyon Pegov. “The only remedy is not to house the staff en masse in large buildings. Simply don’t house 500 people in one place, but spread them over 10 different locations.”

According to unconfirmed reports in Russian-language media, the victims were mobilized reservists from the Samara region, in southwestern Russia.

The Institute for the Study of War saw in the incident further evidence that Moscow is misusing the reservists it began calling up last September.

“System failures in Russia’s force generation apparatus continue to plague personnel capabilities to the detriment of Russian operational capability in Ukraine,” the think tank said in a report Tuesday.

Ferris, of the Royal United Services Institute, said the Makiivka strike shows that the Russian military is more interested in increasing troop numbers than training war skills.

“That’s really how Russia conducts much of its warfare — overwhelming the enemy with volume, with people,” she said. “The Kremlin’s view, unfortunately, is that soldiers’ lives are expendable.”

In a grueling battle of attrition, Russian forces continued their offensive on Bakhmut in Donetsk despite heavy casualties. The Wagner Group, a private military contractor owned by Yevgeny Prigozhin, a millionaire and businessman with close ties to Putin, has led the Bakhmut offensive.

US intelligence officials determined that convicts Wagner released from prisons made up 90% of Russia’s casualties in the battle for Bakhmut, according to a senior government official who asked for anonymity to discuss the finding.

The White House said last month intelligence findings showed Wagner had some 50,000 personnel fighting in Ukraine, including 40,000 recruited convicts. The US estimates that Wagner spends about $100 million a month on the fight.

___

Kozlowska reported from London. Aamer Madhani in Washington contributed to this report.

___

Follow the AP’s coverage of the war