Sisters who ran multi-million pound heroin ring from their Bury beauty business ordered to pay cash

Two drug-dealing sisters who ran a multimillion-pound drug ring from their beauty parlor have been ordered to repay thousands of pounds of their ill-gotten gains.

Shazia Din, 44, ran a beauty salon, called The Beauty Booth, in Bury, Greater Manchester, with her older sister Abia Din, 47, as a money laundering operation.

The pair funneled heroin, cocaine and amphetamines to contacts in South Yorkshire.

Greater Manchester police revealed this afternoon that during a hearing at the Manchester Crown Court, the judge seized a total of £345,031 from seven individuals involved in organizing the crime.

In December 2020, 17 people were jailed after Greater Manchester police vandalized a drug gang across the border, seizing more than 60 kilograms of heroin and cocaine and £300,000 in cash.

Shaiza Din pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply Class A drugs including cocaine, heroin, MDMA and intent to supply Class B drugs including cannabis, as well as conspiracy to convert and transfer criminal property.

She was then jailed for 15 years.

Abia Din pleaded guilty to converting and transferring criminal property and was convicted by a jury of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs, including cocaine, heroin and MDA, as well as conspiracy to supply Class B drugs, namely cannabis.

She was jailed for 18 years.

Today, the Din sisters have been hit by confiscation orders under the Crime Proceeds Act.

Shaiza Din, who ran the criminal empire from her beauty salon, had seized £259,079, while her sister Abia Din is set to lose £49,478.

Police also confirmed that other people involved had also “seized significant assets.”

A spokesman said: ‘A total of £736,464.30 has now been seized from all individuals involved in the drug ring, including those involved in drug driving between Manchester and Yorkshire.

More than 60 kilograms of Class A drugs, including heroin and cocaine, as well as £300,000 in cash, a hydraulic press, drug paraphernalia, a pistol and ammunition were seized in the operation. Members of the conspiracy were sentenced to a total of 140 years.”

A court heard how a matriarch of the family from Bury and the daughter of a major drug dealer from Doncaster had joined forces.

From December 2018 to a sudden shutdown on July 24, 2019, following Operation Heart by Greater Manchester Police, 20 people were arrested, convicted and convicted for their role in the operation.

Prosecutor Andrew Ford told Manchester Crown Court that Shazia Din, then 42, along with her sister Abia Din, then 45, ran a Bury-based crime group, but her relationship with Peter Wrafter, 57, saw the supply and distribution of heroin, cocaine and amphetamines in networks in South Yorkshire.

However, following Wrafter’s arrest and incarceration after he was found with a firearm, ammunition, drugs and money in his Mercedes van, Shazia “promotes” her son Hassan, then 21 years old, to the company’s figurehead, and Natalie Wrafter , 31, took over from her father, the court heard.

Hassan Din, of The Drive, Bury, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply class B drugs, namely cannabis, and conspiracy to transfer criminal property.

He was convicted by a jury of conspiracy to supply class A drugs, namely cocaine and heroin; and conspiracy to supply class A drugs, namely MDMA. A judge sentenced him to 14 years in prison.

Natalie Wrafter, of Harewood Avenue, Doncaster, was sentenced to 11 years and three months for similar drug offences.

After the seizure, Detective Superintendent Roger Smethurst said: “We are extremely pleased with the results of the seizure hearing and the case as a whole. The officers involved have worked tirelessly to secure convictions against instrumental members of an organized crime group operating out of Greater Manchester.

“We hope this is a reminder to everyone that we continue to investigate and secure convictions in large-scale drug operations.”

Crime proceeds is the term given to money or assets obtained by criminals during their criminal activities. Authorities, including the Crown Prosecution Service, have the power under the POCA to seize assets so that crime doesn’t pay.

“By taking away the profits that fund crime, we can help break the cycle and prevent further offenses,” the Greater Manchester Police Department said in a statement.