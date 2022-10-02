The sister of Perth bikie associate Joe Versace insists he was not linked to the Rebels gang

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

The sister of a man who was brutally gunned down in a daylight execution has pleaded for help to find his killer as she claims her brother was linked to motorbikes.

Connie Versace broke down in tears and demanded justice for the death of her brother Joseph, who was killed in a shed in Gnangara, Perth, on Thursday.

The shooting is another blow to the family after it was devastated two years ago when the siblings lost their father Mario in October 2020.

Connie Versace broke down in tears and demanded justice for the death of her brother Joseph, who was killed in a shed in Gnangara, Perth, on Thursday.

Versace, 34, was shot in the stomach and chest in a brazen daylight execution in which paramedics were unable to save his life

“After dad died, my brother told me he wanted to walk me down the aisle to get married, now that’s not going to happen,” Ms. Versace told 7News.

Versace, 34, was shot in the stomach and chest in a brazen daylight execution in which paramedics were unable to save his life.

Ms Versace rejected claims her brother was connected to any biker clubs, despite police saying there were links between outlaw motorcycle gangs and the shooting.

“He certainly wasn’t a bikie or what has been said,” she said.

‘It’s not the whole truth and that’s why I’m doing this, because I want people to know that he was a great person.’

Ms Versace admitted her brother may have been friends with bikes, as “a lot of people do now”.

“He’s not a gangster, he wasn’t an angel, but who is, he’s done some silly things,” she said.

Ms Versace said it angered her that her brother was linked to an outlaw motorcycle gang and portrayed as a ‘terrible person’.

She described her brother as the ‘rock’ that held the family together when their father died.

Ms Versace said her brother had a heart of gold and appealed for anyone with information on the whereabouts of his killer to come forward.

There also appeared to be no love lost between Versace and the police with his July 2021 Facebook profile picture showing him peeing on a police car

Miss Versace said her brother had a heart of gold and pleaded with anyone with information about his killer’s whereabouts to come forward.

“If you know anything, come forward, help us find whoever has broken our family,” she said.

‘(The person responsible) should be in prison for the rest of their life, you can’t do this to someone and get away with it.’

WA Police Commissioner Col Blanch announced on Friday that the shooting had links to motorcycle gangs.

“This is something I will not tolerate as a commissioner in Western Australia – cold-blooded killings, public acts of violence,” he said.

‘They will continue throughout the week to ensure that everyone is spoken to, to send a clear message to those in the community who want to commit these acts of violence that it will not be tolerated.’

Other photos from Versace’s various social media accounts showed the heavily tattooed man exercising and walking his dogs

Versace’s links to outlaw motorcycle gangs in Western Australia go back years, with the slain 34-year-old previously involved with the Rebels and Comancheros.

According to The West, Versace has spent the past 16 years in and out of prison, serving his first sentence when he was just 18.

Versace was accused of being part of a joint criminal enterprise in 2015 to sell illegal drugs, but the charges were dropped later that year.

There also appeared to be no love lost between Versace and the police with his Facebook profile picture from July 2021 showing him peeing on a police car.

Other photos from Versace’s various social media accounts showed the heavily tattooed man exercising and walking his dogs.