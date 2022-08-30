Sister pays tribute to news anchor ‘with contagious smile’ who died aged 27 from apparent suicide

<!–

A Wisconsin newscaster has been found dead in an apparent suicide, blinding family and colleagues who claimed she was a “little ray of sunshine.”

Neena Pacholke, the morning anchor for News of WAOW, passed away suddenly on Saturday at the age of 27.

Neena, a former basketball player at the University of South Florida who was engaged to be married, was known for her infectious smile and positive attitude among her colleagues.

“Neena Pacholke, our beloved morning anchor has passed away… The entire team here at News 9 is absolutely devastated at the loss, as we know so many others are,” 9 WAOW said in a statement.

“Neena loved this community and the people who lived here.”

Neena’s sister Kaitlynn, meanwhile, told The Tampa Bay Times: “[Neena] was like a little scoop of sunshine, and her smile was huge. She could just make you feel like the most important person, whether she’d known you for five minutes or her whole life.

“She was by far the happiest person I thought I knew.”

A spokesman for the Wausau Police Department told TMZ that officers were sent to a home in Wausau on Saturday morning for a welfare check.

Police later entered the residence after receiving no response and found the anchor dead.

The spokesperson gave no details about her death, but confirmed it appeared to be suicide and said there was no malicious intent.

Neena’s co-anchor Brendan Mackey claimed his colleague was “the brightest light in the room” and praised her as “an incredible friend… a role model.”

A graduate of Freedom High School in Tampa, Neena was an observatory and basketball team captain who set an impressive 25-4 record in Neena’s senior year.

Refusing multiple offers from across the country to play college ball, Neena chose to stay home in Tampa, where she played for USF and made it to two NCAA tournaments during her college career.

Neena is pictured in the WAOW editorial in this selfie on her Facebook profile

Neena plunged her naturally charming and bubbly personality into the media industry after she dropped out of college and landed a spot as a morning news anchor at WAOW and ABC television affiliate, after moving to Wausau, Wisconsin.

Her death came as a surprise to all who knew her and was aptly summed up by Sister Kaitlynn.

“She always put other people first…I think she did that at the expense of not caring about herself.”

If you or someone you know has suicidal thoughts, call the 24-hour National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255; contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741; or chat with someone online at suicide preventionlifeline.org.