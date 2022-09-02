Sister of Ohio man, 22, shot dead by his ex’s dad on their porch claims killer ‘lay in wait’

The heartbroken sister of a man shot by her father outside his ex-girlfriend’s house says his killer was “lurking” to attack her brother.

James Rayl, 22, was shot three times by Michell Duckro, 52, after he showed up unannounced at their home in Sidney, Ohio, on July 31.

Rayl had previously dated Duckro’s daughter, Allyson, 22, but the couple broke up a year and a half before the tragic incident.

And now Rayl’s bereaved sister Jessica Colbert, 28, has shared her anger and fear with DailyMail.com

Colbert also believes that the Shelby County Sheriff’s Department had a “prejudice” against Allyson for having previously worked as a coordinator.

She told DailyMail.com: “As far as I know the family has connections to the sheriff and there is extreme bias.

“Ally worked as a coordinator for the office and Duckro is friends with the sherriff.”

His family is calling for a full investigation into his death, claiming that police spent just two hours at the crime scene after his death.

They believe he could have gone to the property to be there for Allyson, to talk to her after interacting the night before.

Jessica Colbert, pictured with her younger brother James, is calling for a full investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death

Mitch Duckro, 52, and his daughter Allyson, 22, can be seen here talking to Shelby County Sheriff’s officers for the first time here

Jessica said, “It’s bothering us because that’s our relative and there was no investigation.

“We have no idea how it could have come to be where it went within a few minutes of his being there.

“That’s one of the biggest things we don’t understand and it’s disturbing because it’s really never been looked at.

“I’m not even sure why they said ex boyfriend, they dated every now and then, it was never happily ever after, i love you forever, it was friendly.

“They’ve always chosen to just be friends. It worked well so always wanted to end on good terms. It always worked out well for them to end their relationship with each other.

“We are pushing for at least a full investigation. I think it’s very fair to ask them to just look at death and not just take the word of the people who still have a voice.”

Jessica also denied that Rayl, one of the six siblings, was ever abusive towards Allyson, saying she “never heard” that he was taking drugs.

The family also say the grand jury's verdict was "disturbing" and they are calling for some changes to the law protecting homeowners. They have paid tribute to "sweet and crazy" Rayl, saying he would "bring joy" to anyone he came in contact with.

Allyson appears to smile in an interview with officers, and was heard on a 911 call telling her father he “saved her life” after Rayl allegedly tried to break into the house

She added: ‘I’ve literally never heard of the things she said he was.

“Where did she get that idea in the first place and if she looked at her like he was on acid, I wonder why they didn’t say that when they were waiting for him to shoot him.

“James was a person who always talked things through and he really took everyone’s opinion to heart.

“He was someone who would contact me and my mother about situations and because of that we knew so much about not only her, but also about his other friends.

“He would talk to us about these things and we never had the impression that he was that way towards her.

“To know that my little brother, who I know is sweet but also crazy, to know that he has influenced other people’s lives in this way is unbelievable for a 22-year-old young man.

“I think Mr Duckro should be held accountable for his actions, but I feel that the people who were there and who should be investigating should also be held accountable for their actions in all of this.

“I’d like them to think about how much they’ve impacted our big close-knit family and how broken we are.

“The police investigation only spent two hours at the crime scene the day my brother died and I don’t feel like that was enough time to really investigate. Someone stood and someone died.’

Rayl left a voicemail with his ex-girlfriend the night before the shooting, saying he wanted to see how she was doing.

Footage from DailyMail.com shows Mitchell explaining what happened leading up to the deadly porch shooting at his home in Sidney, Ohio

The Duckro’s $436,000 property in Ohio has also been put up for sale since the incident, with the family apparently planning to move.

Footage obtained by DailyMail.com shows Mitchell, his wife Stacie, 51, and Allyson being interviewed by officers moments after the shooting.

Rayl left a voicemail with his ex-girlfriend the night before the shooting, saying he wanted to see how she was doing.

Chilling Ring CCTV footage captured the moment Duckro shot through the front door of his North Kuther Road property, killing the unarmed Rayl.

You can see Rayl trying to make his way into the property while Duckro says ‘James no, get off my porch’ and then ‘I have a gun’ before shooting him.

He then stumbles away from the door before collapsing into the driveway of the property, with only his feet visible on camera.

Neighbors also rush out after hearing “four or five” shots, but Rayl left Rayl on the ground for at least seven minutes before police arrived.

Rayl was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders, with an autopsy determining he suffered two gunshot wounds to the shoulders and a fatal wound to the back.

A grand jury ruled 8 to 1 that Duckro should not be charged with a felony under the “Stand Your Ground” rule in the Ohio state legislature.

The legislation and ‘Castel Doctrine’ laws allow homeowners to use deadly force when threatened.

Neighbors just stare at Rayl as he lies dying on the porch of his ex-girlfriend’s family property in Sidney, Ohio, on July 31.

James Rayl, 22, waited at Allyson Duckro’s front door just before her father shot him three times as he tried to break in

The family also say the grand jury’s verdict was “disturbing” and they are calling for some changes to the law protecting homeowners.

She said: ‘We think some adjustments will be needed when that law comes in.

“I feel like we need a full investigation first to see what needs to be changed so that incidents like this don’t happen to any other family and don’t wish this kind of pain on anyone else.”

In a joint statement, the Shelby County Prosecutor and the Shelby County Sheriffs Office said, “The front door was a solid wood door with a deadbolt lock.

“The deadbolt turned out to be in the locked position and the housing on the lock side of the door was broken.

“Three holes were found in the decorative glass window in the door and three hollow point 9mm spent cartridges were found on the floor. The weapon was on the mantelpiece of the fireplace.

The residents of the residence were identified as Mitch Duckro, Stacy Duckro and Allyson Duckro, and the first interviews with the Duckros were conducted on the spot.

“Mitch Duckro admitted to firing the weapon and admitting firing it three times. Allyson Duckro said she was acquainted with James Rayl, as they dated until they broke up a year and a half earlier.

“She notified the police of a voicemail that Rayl had left her late the night before.”