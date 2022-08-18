Sister of man punched in unprovoked attack outside NYC restaurant hails his arrest

The sister of the man who was beaten in a brutal, unprovoked attack outside a New York City restaurant berated the suspect and praised police for his arrest, saying she has no plans to bury the hatchet anytime soon.

She also identified the victim as Jesus Cortes, 52, a longtime resident of the Bronx neighborhood where the attack took place.

“May God forgive him, because I wouldn’t do it,” Veronica Cortes, his younger sister, said in an interview with The daily news. “He’s done me and my family a lot of harm and got us through this.”

Police took the suspect, Bui Van Phu, 55, into custody on Wednesday after he followed another restaurant owner out and brutally beat him in a wordless attack on Friday, August 12 – breaking his skull.

He was later charged with attempted murder for the shocking attack.

Phu was convicted of attempted robbery in 1991 and is a registered sex offender — who was on parole after being convicted of raping a 17-year-old girl at gunpoint on Dec. 24, 1994, according to court records viewed by DailyMail.com. He was released from prison in March 2019.

At least 13 mugshots are available on his profile of sex offenders in upstate New York, though it’s unclear if they are related to previous arrests.

The NYPD confirmed they arrested him on Wednesday after releasing footage of the horror incident.

Police initially received a report at 10:45 p.m. that a 52-year-old man had been assaulted outside the Fuego Tipico restaurant at 163 East 188 Street, the Bronx.

Cortes, who works in the kitchen of another Brooklyn restaurant, was found unconscious on the floor with a head injury after the unprovoked attack and was rushed to hospital.

He is currently in a critical but stable condition and the investigation into the brutal attack is ongoing.

“A person like that shouldn’t be on the street,” said Veronica Cortes. “I felt helplessness and anger and sadness because that person who did the damage doesn’t know what he did to the whole family.”

Phu is a registered sex offender who was convicted of raping a woman at gunpoint on December 24, 1994, according to court records reviewed by DailyMail.com. Above is a gallery of mugshots available on his sex offender profile

Bui Van Phu, 55, is a registered sex offender who was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in connection with the assault

Horrific surveillance footage shows victim, 52, sinking to the ground as he is attacked from behind

Shortly before the attack, Phu positions himself behind his victim, before dealing a vicious blow to a group of other people outside the restaurant.

Gruesome surveillance video captures the moment Phu donned a pair of gloves and waved with great force, hitting the victim in the back of the head.

Cortes then immediately falls to the ground, appears to be unconscious and bangs his head on the concrete after the sudden attack. He suffered a fractured skull, fractured cheekbone and hemorrhage in the brain, with EMS rushing him to NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi.

Phu, wearing a black t-shirt and black pants, left the restaurant shortly after the victim, who was talking to several other people.

He currently lives in a men’s shelter just a few blocks from the restaurant and works as a security guard for an undisclosed company, The Daily News reported.

A spokesman for restaurant Fuego Tipico declined to comment when DailyMail.com contacted him.

An NYPD spokesperson said: “It was reported to police that on Friday, August 12, 2022, the police responded to a 911 call from a man who was attacked outside the Fuego Tipico Restaurant, located at 163 Eat 188 Street.” .

“On arrival, police officers found a 52-year-old male victim unconscious and unresponsive on the ground with trauma to his head.

Phu donned a pair of gloves before lashing out at the back of the victim’s head, causing the man to fall to the ground and hit his head on the ground

The man, wearing a black t-shirt, left the restaurant shortly after the victim, before approaching him on the sidewalk

“On further investigation, the victim left the restaurant, stopped and observed several people talking, after which one person left the restaurant, put on a pair of gloves and stood behind the victim.

“With no prior conversation or argument, the person punched the victim in the face before returning to the restaurant and later to unknown parts.

EMS arrived at the scene and transported the victim to NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi where he is listed in critical but stable condition, investigation is ongoing.

‘The person is described as a: mature man, medium complexion, medium build and partially bald.

“He was last seen wearing black pants, a black T-shirt and gloves.”