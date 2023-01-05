Sister of Idaho murder suspect starred in slasher movie in which college students are stabbed to death

The sister of alleged quadruple murderer Bryan Kohberger starred in a gory slasher movie in which young college students were brutally hacked to death on a camping trip.

Amanda Kohberger starred as ‘Lori’ in the low-budget thriller ‘Two Days Back’ in 2011 – featuring characters stabbed and slashed with knives and axes.

It bears chilling similarities to the crimes her brother is accused of assaulting four students as they slept in the remote college town of Moscow, Idaho.

The horror film shows the group being killed one by one by a crazed killer who has gained their trust – but Kohberger’s sister is one of the few to survive the murders.

Kohberger, 28, was arrested at his parents’ home in Pennsylvania on Dec. 30, days after the family celebrated the holidays together.

Kevin Boon, directors of the film, told the New York Post: ‘You’re kidding me, is her brother that guy? God damn man, holy cow.

‘I remember her well. I directed the movie, wrote the movie, I cast her. She is a lovely woman, who was very kind. I liked her a lot.

“I know she had tried to get into movies. In low budget movies, there are a bunch of slutty dudes, but she was smart enough not to go for that kind of thing.

“There was nothing strange about her. I can’t believe it’s her brother.’

Amanda, who now works as a licensed school counselor in Pennsylvania, went through open auditions for the part.

Kohberger’s parents covered their faces when they arrived at the courthouse on Tuesday. The family stands by him, along with his sisters Melissa and Amanda

She was with her sister Melissa and parents Michael and Maryann when Kohberger attended his extradition hearing on Tuesday.

The film follows a group of students who go into the woods on a mission to “capture forestry students suspected of illegal forestry.”

However, students soon go missing and are stabbed and left to bleed out, with one hacked by a hatched egg and another caught in a bear trap.

One of them is even killed and then tied to a tree, killing several students by a disturbed colleague who had an unknown connection to the forest.

But ‘Lori’, Amanda’s character, flees as soon as people go missing and is seen safely back on campus at the end of the film.

Another mugshot of Kohberger was taken after he arrived at the Latah County Jail late Wednesday night

Suspected murderer Bryan Kohberger arrived back in Moscow in handcuffs to be charged with the murder of four University of Idaho students

On Friday, the criminal justice graduate student was arrested in connection with the murders of Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, and Ethan Chapin, 20

Kohberger’s family stands by him, issuing a statement to “advance his presumption of innocence,” while the alleged killer himself said he “expects to be cleared” of the charges.

He arrived back in Idaho last night after being extradited from Pennsylvania and is expected to appear in court Thursday.

The alleged killer has been charged with four counts of murder and burglary.

Once he appears in court, an affidavit will be released, which will show why the police arrested him.

Kohberger left the Monroe County Correctional Facility at 6 a.m. after waiving his right to extradition at a hearing on Tuesday.

A law enforcement source told Fox News that the FBI team wanted images of Kohberger’s hands to see if he had any injuries, so Indiana police asked that he be apprehended

Kohberger appeared in court on Tuesday and waived extradition during a brief court hearing

Michael Mancuso, Monroe County’s first assistant district attorney, confirmed yesterday that they believe Kohberger is so desperate to return to Idaho to find out the contents of the affidavit.

A judge in Idaho has issued a gag order to the Moscow police and legal teams regarding the case, barring anyone connected with the case to speak of it.

Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson said, “Once he gets here, he will have a first appearance with our magistrate.

“They will deal with issues such as making sure competent counsel is representing him, and the case will be scheduled for hearings.”