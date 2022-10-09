Sister of Brit shot dead by ex-girlfriend is in 'shock' after seeing killer enjoying a Spanish beach

The sister of a British millionaire shot dead by her former swimwear model ex-boyfriend says she is in a ‘state of shock’ after seeing pictures of the convicted killer sunbathing on a Spanish beach following her early release from prison .

Mayka Kukucova sparked outrage by posting Instagram selfies of her topping up her tan in skimpy bikinis after serving just over half of her murder sentence behind bars.

The 32-year-old Slovakian blonde, convicted of killing Bristol-based jeweler Andrew Bush at his holiday home on the Costa del Sol in front of his new Russian partner, looks set to show the world on social media that she’s at it with his new-found freedom with his provocative posts.

Last night Mr Bush’s grieving sibling, Rachel, said she was more certain than ever that Kukucova had no remorse when she protested the decision to release her.

The 49-year-old, who gave evidence at Kukucova’s murder trial in Malaga two years after the shooting on April 5, 2014, said: ‘She continues as she has always done without remorse. She has not been rehabilitated in prison.

“I understand that she is on parole and her sentence has not yet expired, but it is absolutely ridiculous to think that someone could do what she did and be out on the streets so quickly.

‘I was shocked to see the pictures and discover she was out of prison. I had no idea and found out from the papers. It’s total madness.

‘She has always tried to make it clear that she was innocent and didn’t do what she was convicted of and to claim that Andy shot himself during a fight which is just bulls**t as we all know.

‘She believes her own lies, she always has, as well as being a complete compulsive liar for as long as I’ve known her.

“What she committed was cold-blooded murder. She shot Andy when he fell or he was lying on the floor. She didn’t kill him by accident, she killed him on purpose, and she’s allowed to be free out there even though she’s a crazy lunatic. It is unacceptable.’

Mayka Kukucova, 32, soaks up the sunshine in luxury in Spain after being released from prison eight years into her murder conviction

Her victim millionaire businessman Andrew Bush, 48, pictured with girlfriend student Maria Korotaeva

Kukucova, 32, has posed for a series of glamorous shots on social media to celebrate her early freedom from prison

One of her photos shows her posing provocatively in a tight white dress while leaning against a palm tree in Spain

Kukucova was originally sentenced to 15 years in prison for breaking into Mr. Bush’s home between Marbella and Estepona and shot the 48-year-old businessman dead with a .38 revolver after he arrived for a break with his new love Maria Korotaeva.

She had been lying in wait for the couple for two days and shot Mr Bush twice in the head and once in the shoulder.

She fled in his Hummer and managed to return to her home country with an ex-boyfriend before being arrested weeks later and extradited to Spain.

Jurors at her murder trial in May 2016 heard she had slept in her ex’s bed for two nights after flying to Malaga from her homeland on a one-way ticket and was in her pajamas when her victim and his glamorous 23-year-old boyfriend arrived at . his £2,500-a-month rented villa.

They determined that Kukucova had placed the murder weapon in Mr Bush’s hand after he was shot three times to make it appear that he had committed suicide.

The original trial judge accepted that she had acted in a ‘passionate state of mind’ when he sentenced her.

Kukucova had nearly two years of her prison sentence suspended in January 2017 when appeal judges decided they acquitted her of breaking into Mr Bush’s holiday home six months after they split, taking into account a near-confession they said lacked ‘complete truth ‘ because she claimed she killed her ex in self-defense when he attacked her.

Mayka Kukucova in court in Malaga, Spain, where she was accused of killing her former love, British millionaire Andrew Bush

Photos on her Instagram account, which has since been deleted, showed her in a car with a friend, posing next to an airport departures information board

Prison seems a world away for Kukucova as she looks glamorous in a bikini on the Spanish sands after being released from prison

Kukucova had joined her Slovakian parents Danka and Lubomir on the Spanish holiday island of Mallorca for a sunny break

The villa in Spain where Andy Bush was shot by Mayka Kukucova after she lay in wait to confront him about his new girlfriend

At the time it was reported, her lawyers were expected to file a further appeal with Spain’s Supreme Court. It was not immediately clear last night whether she had managed to shorten her already reduced sentence of 13 years and nine months.

The time she spent in custody after the April 2014 killing was taken into account when determining when she became eligible for parole.

Spanish officials have not yet confirmed when she first started benefiting from temporary releases, although it is believed she may have been allowed to leave prison for short periods, which were then extended to more than a year.

Since her release, she has posted cheeky snaps on social media and also joined her Slovakian parents Danka and Lubomir on the Spanish holiday island of Majorca, where two weeks ago she posted a picture of the three enjoying a meal at a restaurant in a shopping center.

She has yet to pay a single penny of the five-figure restitution amount she was ordered to pay Rachel and Bush’s daughter Ellie, who was 21 at the time of the original lawsuit.

Bush’s sister, who said last year she wished Kukucova had been tried in a US state where taking a life carries the death penalty, raged: ‘I understand she has been released on parole, but must remain on Spanish soil.

‘It’s all a huge shock to me. I didn’t know this could happen. I thought maybe her release date would be at least five more years, and that’s something you try to prepare for.

‘Suddenly finding out she’s out and has been for a while and seeing all the photos and pictures she’s posted has made me sick.

‘She’s no different to the way she was before and she won’t be because she’s a narcissist and a sick, sick woman.

“The compensation hasn’t even crossed my mind. It’s not about the money. But I don’t want her life to be easy, and it looks like she’s had it easy.

‘I heard she was in a prison with a swimming pool and now she’s living life out there.

‘She can’t live on fresh air and I wonder where her money comes from. I know for a fact that her family has no money.’

She added: ‘My fear is that she is now trying to start making money off of all this and selling a story to the paper. I just hope no one would entertain it. That would be repulsive and completely wrong.

‘ I don’t want her to take more from me and my family than she already has.

‘I still want to see her behind bars, but wherever she is, it won’t bring Andy back.

‘She has done that. She has taken his life and he is not coming back and that is the saddest thing of all.’

Kukucova’s latest selfie on Facebook shows her posing in bright pink lipstick at a clifftop beauty spot with a balcony overlooking cliffs and a beach at Nerja near Malaga.

Other photos on her Instagram account, which have since been deleted, showed her in a car with a friend and posing next to an airport departures information board.

Several photos showed her with a scarf around her wrist, leading to speculation that she may have been fitted with an electronic tag to monitor her movements after her release.

Kukucova is believed to have served the majority of her prison sentence in a Spanish prison, which was described by Slovak media as being “more like a resort than a prison”.